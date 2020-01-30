All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Past Matchups Will Benefit 49ers’ OL Against Frank Clark

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the main reasons that inexperience has not derailed the 49ers during their playoff run is due to the handful of high stakes, down to the wire games they've been in. That experience has been used to make them battle hardened so they handle any intense situation that the playoffs will put them in.

The same can be said for how well the offensive line has held up against top pass rushing talent. Over the last two playoff games, the 49ers have had to deal with the top-tier pass rushers in the game.

It started first with the Vikings who have Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter. The following week was with the Packers who are rolling out Za'Darius and Preston Smith.

Facing those high-caliber talented players will benefit the 49ers' offensive line immensely against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Players like offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey will be battle hardened when he matches up against Frank Clark. Like the saying goes, "iron sharpens iron" and by going up against top talent - it greatly benefits the offensive line going forward.

When I asked McGlinchey if the last two weeks facing top of the line talent will benefit him against Clark, he answered "Yea I think so. Any kind of game experience that you get is always valuable, especially in the playoffs. I think we've played great players all year long and that's what the NFL is."

"Every week you get somebody. Everybody's got a great pass rusher, it's not like college where you only see one a year if that. Every Sunday you gotta bring it. Frank's another example of that. He's a really really great player. He's had a really good year, really good couple years. I saw him twice last year. He brings a lot of challenges by the way that he plays, how talented he is and the relentlessness he plays with. It's gonna be a fun little challenge on Sunday." 

This is how players in the league grow. It's not so much the reps they get in practice, but facing against premier talent. If you wanna be the best, you have to beat the best. That is why when the 49ers in late November had that three week stretch of opponents with over a .700 winning percentage, it only made this team improve. 

Using those games are needed to see where the team is at. Just like how the offensive line has been facing phenomenal pass rushing talent. Facing them allows them to see where they are at and how to improve on themselves. They'll know what to expect from a mental standpoint and what to do differently from a mechanics standpoint.

Not to mention that the 49ers faced Clark twice last season when he was with the Seahawks. That familiarity could be useful for the offensive line, but it isn't something that McGlinchey will key in on during film study.

"Not too much. Parts of me can't even recognize the player that was on film, for me personally last year. I know it's the same for him. It's a different system, he's doing different things. Obviously, a couple individual one-on-one reps that you see during that kind of a film, but it's kind of hard to scrape through that. I'm a different player, he's a different player. It's gonna be a new matchup when we come in on Sunday."

Clark is the main threat on the edge for the 49ers, with Chris Jones anchoring the middle. Handling both of these players will be critical for the 49ers in both the run and aerial game. If they can keep these players in check, then the offense should be in a strong position to produce points.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deebo Samuel has Evolved During 49ers' Super Bowl Run

With the San Francisco 49ers having an extended season due to their Super Bowl run, it has allowed rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel to evolve. Something that assistant coaches Wes Welker and Miles Austin noticed.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Can Raheem Mostert Continue His Surge Against Chiefs?

Standing in Mostert’s way will be the NFL’s 26th-ranked run defense. In the regular season, Kansas City allowed 128.2 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry.

Maverick Pallack

by

Footballfan55

49ers Practice Report: Tevin Coleman Elevated to Limited Participant

The latest practice report from the San Francisco 49ers as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs has three players listed as limited participants. Those players are Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), running back Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs).

Jose Luis Sanchez III

How Robert Saleh can Crack Human Cheat Code Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has looked unstoppable in his first two seasons as a starter, but San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh must find a way to limit him.

Matt Holder

by

Footballfan55

49ers' CB K'Waun Williams Deserves Credit for Defensive Dominance

With all of the success that the defense has had, it’s easy to overlook the other players who are not household names. Look no further than slot cornerback K’Waun Williams who has been the most overlooked player on the 49ers’ defense.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Five 49ers to Watch in Super Bowl Against Chiefs

After two weeks of preparing and waiting, the 49ers and Chiefs are finally just a few long days away from taking the field in Miami with a chance to win the Super Bowl. Here are five 49ers to closely watch in the Super Bowl.

Maverick Pallack

Kyle Shanahan Strikes Down 'Lack of Faith' Narrative Against Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has not been asked to do too much during this playoff run, which has brought into question if the 49ers "lack faith" in him. Kyle Shanahan struck down that narrative today at his presser.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Hcshanahan

Report: 49ers Nearly Relocated Facilities due to Poor Practice Field

The 49ers were penciled in to practice at the University of Miami's field since it was predesignated for the winner of the NFC championship game. According to Rapoport, officials from both the 49ers and Packers had made pre-trip to examine the playing surface of the practice field.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Why Jed York Deserves the Most Credit for the 49ers' Turnaround

The 2019 season has already been one for the books for the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch at the forefront of this team's success. However, as stellar of a job that these two have done in three years they are not the sole or main reason for this turnaround.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Jimmy Garoppolo Reflects on What He Learned Sitting Behind Tom Brady

There is a scarce amount of Super Bowl experience on the San Francisco 49ers’ roster, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been here before and got a chance to learn from the best in Tom Brady.

Matt Holder

by

Footballfan55