Predicting the Outcomes of the 49ers' Remaining Nine Games

The 49ers underperformed in the first half of the season, but that's over now. Their record is 4-4, they're one game out of first place in the NFC West and they're on their Bye week. How they play in the second half of the season will determine whether they make the playoffs.

Here's a look at which games I expect the 49ers to win, and the ones I expect them to lose:

Week 10: Home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers have a terrific quarterback, Justin Herbert, but he has been banged up most of the season with a rib injury, and their coaching staff is terrible, plus their defense has given up 27 points per game. With an extra week to prepare for this game, the 49ers should win by double digits.

Prediction: Win.

Week 11: In Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 3-5, but they're 9-3 in their past 12 games when DeAndre Hopkins plays, and he will play in this game. In addition, the Cardinals beat the 49ers twice last season and held their offense to just 27 points in two games. The 49ers are more talented than the Cardinals, but Arizona seems to have their number, and the 49ers are 2-3 on the road this season.

Prediction: Loss.

Week 12: Home against the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers are 1-4 against teams outside of the NFC West, and have lost to worse teams than the Saints. But all those losses came on the road. The Saints are a bad team with a bad defense and a bad starting quarterback -- Andy Dalton. The 49ers should take care of business.

Prediction: Win.

Week 13: Home against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are 5-3, they have the No. 1 rated quarterback in the NFL in Tua Tagovailoa, plus they just upgraded their team by trading for Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. This will be an extremely difficult game for the 49ers.

Prediction: Loss.

Week 14: Home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have a worse offense than the 49ers. That team looks dysfunctional.

Prediction: Win.

Week 15: On the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks defense has improved tremendously since the 49ers beat them Week 2, and Seattle always is a difficult place to play. The 49ers lost there last season in the middle of a hot streak.

Prediction: Loss.

Week 16: Home against the Washington Commanders.

Another team with a worse offense than the 49ers. Good luck, Washington.

Prediction: Win.

Week 17: On the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders just got shut out by the Saints. Enough said.

Prediction: Win.

Week 18: Home against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals might beat the 49ers once this season, but not twice, especially with the playoffs on the line.

Prediction: Win.

Final record: 10-7.

That should be a good enough record to make the playoffs either as a division champion or a wild card team.