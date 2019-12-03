49er
Raheem Mostert a Finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Raheem Mostert is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Mostert rushed for 146 yards on 19 attempts (7.68 avg.) and one touchdown. 

His 146 rushing yards are the most by a member of the 49ers since Carlos Hyde had 193 rushing yards against the New York Jets on Dec. 11, 2016. This is Mostert’s first nomination of the season and he is the second 49er running back to be nominated, following Tevin Coleman in Week eight. 

Mostert is well-deserving of this award as he was a major factor for the success of sustained drives for the 49ers' offense. However, his competition for this award is tough. Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice and Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry are the other two finalists for the award. Guice tallied 129 rushing yards for two touchdowns, while Henry went for 149 rushing yards for one touchdown.

49er faithful, here is how you can get Mostert awarded as FedEx Ground Player of the Week: Either tweet "Raheem Mostert" and add #AirandGround or simply click the tweet below to cast your vote. You can also visit NFL.com/FedEx to vote for Mostert. If he wins, then FedEx will award a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ names to The USO.

