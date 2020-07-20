All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Raheem Mostert Didn't Need to "Clear Air" With 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It has been roughly two weeks since Raheem Mostert's agent Brett Tessler went public with their demands of a trade from the 49ers. The trade derived from the lack of any hopes that Mostert would get a simple $2 million pay raise for his new role.

The two sides had not spoken until recently, when there was an apparent "clear the air" session with a high-ranking member of the 49ers' organization to get on the same page, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Clearing the air could have meant anything from that session.

It could have meant that Mostert wanted to let it be known that he didn't want to indicate any division in the locker room. That is something that could have easily occurred from his trade request.

Or he simply could have told the 49ers that he remains steadfast with his request, but that he is still focused in on the overall goal of a Super Bowl.

Whatever the case may be, Mostert didn't need to "clear the air" with the 49ers.

What was there to clear up that wasn't already known? He wanted to be paid the amount of money that he rightfully deserves. I commend Mostert for speaking up and not allowing the 49ers to take advantage of him. 

He has sat by and watched the front office give money up front to Trent Williams. A move that was touted as "good faith" by the 49ers for giving Williams all the leverage. Imagine how much that irked Mostert that his own team was taking care of players that haven't even played a snap for them yet. That is likely how he feels about Tevin Coleman. Mostert is being paid less than him, yet he is the one who takes the offense to another level.

It is quite the scene to see critics of Mostert's pay request. 

They act like he is demanding $10 million annually with $40 million guaranteed. All he is simply asking for is a $2 million pay raise that matches him to Coleman. That is it. An easy kicker that is practically chump change to these franchises. 

And while I do understand that the current pandemic has tripped the team up, which is why George Kittle still isn't extended, it definitely doesn't play a factor for the 2020 salary cap. Kittle's extension will impact the next few seasons. Mostert just wants a raise.

The fact that Mostert felt the need to "clear the air" shows how dedicated he is to operate in good faith. You can't say the same about the 49ers in this situation.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Khaliq209
Khaliq209

yes You can say the same about the 49ers.Raheem Mostert got cut 7 times before getting his chance Here. HES THE ONE who wanted to sign the deal so he could prove himself..ok he hasn't proved himself.Maybe on the stinky ass east coast they do that type of dumb shit but there's no reason to give someone a raise when you JUST MADE A FUCKING DEAL.He knows now that he's simply a product of OUR BADASS SYSTEM and He doesn't want to go be a journeyman again. He understands that. Just because you don't. I bet you understand some all you can eat though. You and Your Jaina Grant Cohn.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the 49ers can get A.J. Green

The 49ers could trade for Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green at the trade deadline.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

REPORT: 49ers meet with Raheem Mostert to "Clear the Air"

Running back Raheem Mostert reportedly has received a meeting with a high-ranking 49ers official to "clear the air," but still no raise.

Grant Cohn

John Lynch's 5 Worst Draft Selections

These are the five worst draft picks John Lynch has made as 49ers general manager.

Nick_Newman

Are the 49ers Stringing George Kittle Along?

Here's why the 49ers haven't given tight end George Kittle a contract extension.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca

Tevin Coleman vs. Jerick McKinnon: 49ers Training Camp Battle

Who will win the 49ers competition to be the No. 2 running back behind Raheem Mostert?

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Ross Dwelley vs. Charlie Woerner: 49ers Training Camp Battle

Who will win the 49ers competition to be the No. 2 tight end behind George Kittle?

Grant Cohn

Will There be an Actual NFL Season in 2020?

There's reason to doubt a 2020 NFL season will happen.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Top Five Uncertainties the 49ers will Face in 2020

Here are the top five football-related uncertainties the 49ers will face in 2020, assuming they play games at all.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

John Lynch’s Top 5 Draft Selections

The five best picks John Lynch has made as 49ers general manager.

Nick_Newman

by

Boise49erfan

John Lynch may not be to Blame for rafting Solomon Thomas

It's possible Kyle Shanahan and not John Lynch is to blame for the 49ers drafting Solomon Thomas.

Leo Luna

by

Niner4life41