Raheem Mostert Didn't Need to "Clear Air" With 49ers

It has been roughly two weeks since Raheem Mostert's agent Brett Tessler went public with their demands of a trade from the 49ers. The trade derived from the lack of any hopes that Mostert would get a simple $2 million pay raise for his new role.

The two sides had not spoken until recently, when there was an apparent "clear the air" session with a high-ranking member of the 49ers' organization to get on the same page, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Clearing the air could have meant anything from that session.

It could have meant that Mostert wanted to let it be known that he didn't want to indicate any division in the locker room. That is something that could have easily occurred from his trade request.

Or he simply could have told the 49ers that he remains steadfast with his request, but that he is still focused in on the overall goal of a Super Bowl.

Whatever the case may be, Mostert didn't need to "clear the air" with the 49ers.

What was there to clear up that wasn't already known? He wanted to be paid the amount of money that he rightfully deserves. I commend Mostert for speaking up and not allowing the 49ers to take advantage of him.

He has sat by and watched the front office give money up front to Trent Williams. A move that was touted as "good faith" by the 49ers for giving Williams all the leverage. Imagine how much that irked Mostert that his own team was taking care of players that haven't even played a snap for them yet. That is likely how he feels about Tevin Coleman. Mostert is being paid less than him, yet he is the one who takes the offense to another level.

It is quite the scene to see critics of Mostert's pay request.

They act like he is demanding $10 million annually with $40 million guaranteed. All he is simply asking for is a $2 million pay raise that matches him to Coleman. That is it. An easy kicker that is practically chump change to these franchises.

And while I do understand that the current pandemic has tripped the team up, which is why George Kittle still isn't extended, it definitely doesn't play a factor for the 2020 salary cap. Kittle's extension will impact the next few seasons. Mostert just wants a raise.

The fact that Mostert felt the need to "clear the air" shows how dedicated he is to operate in good faith. You can't say the same about the 49ers in this situation.