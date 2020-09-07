SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Realistic Expectations for George Kittle Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Grant Cohn

George Kittle always is a major focal point of the 49ers offense.

But he also is a major focal point for the opposing defense. And last season when the 49ers faced the Arizona Cardinals, the Cardinals made it their business to do two things: stop the 49ers running game and do the best they could to prevent Kittle from beating them.

The Cardinals accomplished their first goal -- they limited the 49ers to just 2.7 yards per carry in two games. But they couldn't stop Kittle, even though he injured his knee during the first quarter of their first matchup. Kittle still finished that game with six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown. Kittle sat out the second matchup with that same knee injury.

And the 49ers beat the Cardinals anyway. Deebo Samuel torched Arizona's secondary during their second matchup. Meaning the 49ers didn't need a healthy Kittle to beat the Cardinals last season, because a healthy Kittle never played against them.

This season, Kittle is healthy, and Samuel is not -- he missed all of training camp with a Jones fracture in his foot. The 49ers hope he'll play against the Cardinals, but he may not be in football shape and might not get a full workload.

Meaning the 49ers might have to throw the ball to Kittle more often than usual. And the Cardinals historically haven't been able to stop Kittle. So he could finish the game with 10 catches, 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

And he'll need a big game for the 49ers to win. Because the Cardinals should have one of the best offenses in the NFL. So should the 49ers. Should be a high-scoring game. 

Can't wait.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Six-Pack of Facts about 49ers Week 1 Matchup with Cardinals

Here’s what to know about the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Grant Cohn

Instant Analysis of 49ers 53-Man Roster

Here is instant analysis of the San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster.

Grant Cohn

by

BBQPaul

Which 49ers Cornerback is Best Suited to Cover Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins?

Here's how the 49ers may try to defend Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

k2kyinmel

Do the 49ers Need Deebo Samuel Week 1 Against the Cardinals?

The 49ers shouldn't rush Deebo Samuel back from an injured foot Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Create $9.5 Million in Cap Space by Restructuring Dee Ford's Contract

The 49ers doubled their salary cap space by restructuring Dee Ford's deal, and now have the cash to sign Jadeveon Clowney.

Grant Cohn

by

Boise49erfan

Why the 49ers Won't Name Emmanuel Moseley a Starting Cornerback

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers are reluctant to name Emmanuel Moseley a starting cornerback.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

SoCalNiner

Instant Analysis of 49ers Practice Squad

Here's what to know about the San Francisco 49ers 16 practice squad players.

Grant Cohn

49ers to Activate Deebo Samuel from NFI List

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly will activate wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the NFI List.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

49ers Cut Jauan Jennings

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers cut rookie wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

San Francisco 49ers Cutdown Tracker: Final Cuts Released

This is the cutdown tracker for the San Francisco 49ers. They have released their final cuts.

Grant Cohn