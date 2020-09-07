Realistic Expectations for George Kittle Week 1 vs. Cardinals

George Kittle always is a major focal point of the 49ers offense.

But he also is a major focal point for the opposing defense. And last season when the 49ers faced the Arizona Cardinals, the Cardinals made it their business to do two things: stop the 49ers running game and do the best they could to prevent Kittle from beating them.

The Cardinals accomplished their first goal -- they limited the 49ers to just 2.7 yards per carry in two games. But they couldn't stop Kittle, even though he injured his knee during the first quarter of their first matchup. Kittle still finished that game with six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown. Kittle sat out the second matchup with that same knee injury.

And the 49ers beat the Cardinals anyway. Deebo Samuel torched Arizona's secondary during their second matchup. Meaning the 49ers didn't need a healthy Kittle to beat the Cardinals last season, because a healthy Kittle never played against them.

This season, Kittle is healthy, and Samuel is not -- he missed all of training camp with a Jones fracture in his foot. The 49ers hope he'll play against the Cardinals, but he may not be in football shape and might not get a full workload.

Meaning the 49ers might have to throw the ball to Kittle more often than usual. And the Cardinals historically haven't been able to stop Kittle. So he could finish the game with 10 catches, 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

And he'll need a big game for the 49ers to win. Because the Cardinals should have one of the best offenses in the NFL. So should the 49ers. Should be a high-scoring game.

Can't wait.