Released Center Rodney Hudson Provides Great Backup Plan if 49ers Lose Trent Williams

Left tackle Trent Williams is hands down the best available at his position. Due to that fact, his price tag is at an all-time high, and might be more than the San Francisco 49ers are willing to pay.

Williams was reportedly offered a four-year, $80 million deal by San Francisco. Normally that would be a fair offer. But the market is completely in Williams’ hands.

The 49ers would likely have to increase that AAV by a few million if they’re to re-sign their blindside protector.

Is Williams worth that $20 million AAV? Easily. Is he worth $22-23 million AAV? Possibly, but is that the right avenue to go down?

At the moment, the 49ers have two courses of action. They can either let their excellent left tackle walk and rely on the draft to replace him, or they can re-sign Williams and hope the draft lines up where they can fill their remaining holes.

If they extend Williams to a $22 million AAV backloaded contract, the 49ers could use their first round pick on a quarterback, and their day two picks to fill their other needs with prospects such as North Carolina State’s Alim McNeill, Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz, Washington’s Elijah Molden and Stanford’s Paulson Adebo.

Do not panic if they miss out on Williams. There is an intriguing option that would provide financial flexibility and still rebuild the line. San Francisco just has to be comfortable ignoring a quarterback with their first pick in favor of a left tackle.

And thanks to their former Bay Area rivals, the 49ers were presented with that perfect backup plan. The Las Vegas Raiders released three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson on Tuesday, adding a great alternative anchor if the 49ers lose Williams.

Hudson is arguably the best center in the NFL and would be perfect for the 49ers. His 0.9 blown block percentage since 2016 (per Sports Info Solutions) is better than Williams, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey, Laken Tomlinson, Weston Richburg, Alex Mack, Corey Linsley and David Andrews.

The 31-year-old center’s best trait might be his durability, something San Francisco should start to value. The 49ers are in dire need of reliable offensive linemen, especially at center, which is a key component of Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Hudson has missed just one game since 2016, four since 2013. For comparison, only Tomlinson played every game across San Francisco’s past two seasons.

The 10-year veteran would also add valuable experience, an essential trait for a line that would have just lost its second-straight left tackle captain.

In terms of contract, Hudson was released in the midst of a three-year, $33.75 million deal ($11.25 AAV). He signed that at the same age as Linsley (29), who just signed with the Chargers for a $12.5 AAV on Monday.

The 49ers could target one of the many left tackle options in the first round like Christian Darrisaw, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Jalen Mayfield (Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater will likely be gone by pick 12), then redirect some of the money saved toward Hudson and other veterans at positions of need.

