Report: 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk had a 'Good Meeting' Regarding Contract Extension
Brandon Aiyuk met with the San Francisco 49ers this past Monday at his behest. Aiyuk was seeking clarity on his contract extension after becoming impatient and possibly even slighted by the 49ers.
It didn't seem like the meeting went well since Aiyuk took issue on Instagram with the 49ers on trade rumors involving him on Tuesday. But it probably was him looking to garner reactions from the comment as Aiyuk and the 49ers reportedly had a "good meeting" on Monday regarding his contract extension.
"Aiyuk and 49ers brass met on Monday at Aiyuk's request. This was a good meeting," said Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. "From what I was told, both sides said things that needed to be said. They're gonna keep working. It's important to note here that there's never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn't changed. The 49ers' stance hasn't changed either despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week.
"They're moving forward and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024, so what I would anticipate here is all parties involved go ahead and enjoy the fourth of July holiday, regroup some time after that. They've still got several weeks here to see if they can hammer out a deal that locks in Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco for the long haul."
This is excellent news to hear. Everything had been looking bleak for Aiyuk and the 49ers during their contract negotiations. Nothing had been reported or rumored to instill any hope until today. Considering the meeting was beneficial, it sounds like Aiyuk really needed that "clear the air" talk with the 49ers himself rather than talking through his agent.
Perhaps now he will feel decompressed and be able to remain patient until training camp comes along. This might've even been the difference of him holding out of camp versus holding in at camp. We'll find out down the line as the 49ers kick off camp in just under a month from now.