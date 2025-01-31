All 49ers

Report: 49ers Will Interview DeAngelo Hall for DB Coach

The 49ers love bringing former high-level players onto their coaching staff.

Aug 11, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Redskins strong safety DeAngelo Hall (23) on the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons defeated the Redskins 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
A new face could be added soon to the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coaching staff.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has reported that the 49ers will interview former player DeAngelo Hall next week for defensive backs coach. Hall spent the last two seasons as assistant defensive backs coach for the Carolina Panthers before mutually parting ways.

The 49ers love bringing former high-level players onto their coaching staff. Hall was a first-round draft selection in 2024 by the Atlanta Falcons. He went on to have a 14-year career playing for the Falcons, Oakland Raiders, and Washington Redskins until 2017.

Hall has only two years of coaching experience, but his savvy could greatly benefit a young 49ers' secondary. I'd imagine Robert Saleh is on board with this move or recommended it. Either way, the 49ers have a great track record with hiring former players like Hall.

Hiring Hall would be a very intriguing move and give him the potential to be a defensive coordinator in waiting. It's also curious the 49ers want to interview Hall since they already have Daniel Bullocks as their defensive backs coach.

However, The Athletic's Matt Barrows seems to believe Hall is just an addition to the staff, so Bullocks will stay put. Bullocks is also the safeties coach, so I wonder if the 49ers have him focus on that position while Hall swings over to the cornerbacks.

