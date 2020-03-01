Report: A.J. Green to be Franchised Tag, 49ers Lose Free Agent Target

The wide receiver market just got trimmed down as one of the biggest names at the position will not be made available. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has reported that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on star receiver A.J. Green if the two sides cannot agree to a deal.

The Bengals are set to pick first overall in April's draft in Las Vegas with a high likelihood of them selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. It is likely why they want to tag Green so that Burrow will have a true No. 1 receiver at his disposal.

If Green does get tagged by the Bengals, then the 49ers will lose out on a free agent target. That isn't to say that they were going to key in on him in free agency in a few weeks, but the market does lose out on one of the top options.

During the lead up to the trade deadline last season, the 49ers' name were tied to Green as a potential asset. There wasn't anything concrete to the matter, but many fans and media outlets alike believed it would be a good idea for the 49ers to acquire Green.

Personally, the 49ers would do well to avoid Green at all cost. The fact that he is going to be tagged is in the team's best interest. They should be looking to stay young and away from injury prone players.

Even if Green wasn't a target for the 49ers, the fact that he won't become a free agent hurts them. That is because the Niners' best chance of signing a receiver was going to be a player who was a middle of the pack type. Now those types of receivers rise up the ladder of attractiveness with Green out.

Targeting a receiver in free agency isn't a lock for the 49ers. However, it does behoove them to look for a veteran player with Emmanuel Sanders likely set to play in a new uniform next season.

Perhaps the 49ers chase hard after Taylor Gabriel who was just released by the Chicago Bears. Gabriel spent time with head coach Kyle Shanahan with the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.