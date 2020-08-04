All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

REPORT: Deadline for Players to Opt-Out of Season set for Thursday

Nicholas Cothrel

With the NFL’s attempt to play the 2020 football season, various protocols have been implemented for the health and safety of each player.

But even with the precautionary measures being put in place throughout all 32 team headquarters and stadiums, the Covid-19 virus is bound to have some sort of impact among the league. With other professional sports such as Major League Baseball already facing health complications among various teams, players across the sports landscape have begun opting out of the 2020 season.

The deadline for players to officially opt out of playing in 2020 is set for Thursday at 4 pm EST, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

It’s a decision that will require much thought for many players based on the premise of not just them being at risk, but also their family that they'll return home to. 

Currently, the 49ers have not had any players opt out of the upcoming season, but in recent weeks have placed Richie James Jr. and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list. 

But as of Monday, general manager John Lynch stated that James will be moved from the reserve/Covid-19 list to active/NFI and Reed will be placed on the reserve/NFI, which will end his season.

As of Monday, August 3rd, 40 NFL players have withdrawn from the upcoming season. Players who opt out will be split into two different groups, according to a memo sent to NFL teams. One group will consider players high risk and another that considers their decision voluntary/non-high-risk.

Higher Risk:

Players who’ve been deemed high risk for developing Covid-19 complications can opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend. In order to fall under the “high risk” group, players must have already been diagnosed with a condition that’s listed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Voluntary / Non-High Risk:

Players who participated during the 2019 season or were drafted in 2020 can opt-out and receive a $150,000 stipend. By doing so, their stipend will count against the team’s 2020 salary cap. Undrafted rookies are able to opt-out but are not eligible to receive the $150,000 stipend.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Agree to One-Year Deal with Jordan Reed

The 49ers reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent tight end Jordan Reed.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Why the 49ers Need Jordan Reed

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers need tight end Jordan Reed.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Top Five Reasons to feel Optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020

Here are the top five reasons to feel optimistic about 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

MERL49erforlife

Prioritizing the 49ers Top 2021 Free Agents

Here are the top 10 free agents the 49ers should re-sign in 2021.

Nick_Newman

by

Niner4life41

Why Tevin Coleman Better Watch his Back in Training Camp

No one on the 49ers has more to lose in training camp than running back Tevin Coleman.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

George Kittle to Opt Out of 2020 Season?

The 49ers and George Kittle are far apart in contract-extension negotiations. Will Kittle opt out of the season?

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Seattle Signing Antonio Brown Would be a Nightmare for 49ers

The Seahawks signing Antonio Brown would be worst-case scenario for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Will the 49ers Have More All Pros in 2020 than 2019?

The 49ers had three All Pros in 2019. Will they have four in 2020?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Possible Friction Between John Lynch and 49ers is a Good Thing

Friction between 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan can be a good thing.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dallas9er

49ers Interested in Signing Jadeveon Clowney?

The 49ers have expressed interest in signing Jadeveon Clowney, according to a report.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49