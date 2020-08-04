REPORT: Deadline for Players to Opt-Out of Season set for Thursday

With the NFL’s attempt to play the 2020 football season, various protocols have been implemented for the health and safety of each player.

But even with the precautionary measures being put in place throughout all 32 team headquarters and stadiums, the Covid-19 virus is bound to have some sort of impact among the league. With other professional sports such as Major League Baseball already facing health complications among various teams, players across the sports landscape have begun opting out of the 2020 season.

The deadline for players to officially opt out of playing in 2020 is set for Thursday at 4 pm EST, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s a decision that will require much thought for many players based on the premise of not just them being at risk, but also their family that they'll return home to.

Currently, the 49ers have not had any players opt out of the upcoming season, but in recent weeks have placed Richie James Jr. and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list.

But as of Monday, general manager John Lynch stated that James will be moved from the reserve/Covid-19 list to active/NFI and Reed will be placed on the reserve/NFI, which will end his season.

As of Monday, August 3rd, 40 NFL players have withdrawn from the upcoming season. Players who opt out will be split into two different groups, according to a memo sent to NFL teams. One group will consider players high risk and another that considers their decision voluntary/non-high-risk.

Higher Risk:

Players who’ve been deemed high risk for developing Covid-19 complications can opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend. In order to fall under the “high risk” group, players must have already been diagnosed with a condition that’s listed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Voluntary / Non-High Risk:

Players who participated during the 2019 season or were drafted in 2020 can opt-out and receive a $150,000 stipend. By doing so, their stipend will count against the team’s 2020 salary cap. Undrafted rookies are able to opt-out but are not eligible to receive the $150,000 stipend.