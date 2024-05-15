All 49ers

REPORT: The 49ers Will Have Six Prime Time Games in 2024-25

Two will be on Thursday night.

Grant Cohn

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 49ers' full schedule will be released tonight at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. In the meantime, we know they will play six prime-time games. Here they are:

1. Week 1 vs. New York Jets, Monday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers is 40, so better to face the Jets later in the season when he might be injured than early in the season. But last year, he tore his Achilles on the fourth play from scrimmage, so who knows how long he'll last? Historically, he has played exceptionally well against the 49ers in the regular season, and last year the Jets beat the Bills, Eagles and Texans without him, so this could be a close game.

2. Week 6 at Seattle Seahawks, Thursday Night Football.

It's never ideal to play a Thursday night game on the road, but Seattle is just a two-hour flight from Santa Clara, and the Seahawks aren't a serious threat to the 49ers as long as their quarterback is Geno Smith.

3. Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday Night Football.

Last season, the 49ers played the Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 and beat them 42-10. Expect a similar result this time.

4. Week 13 at Buffalo Bills, Sunday Night Football.

It would have been better to travel to Buffalo in September or October before the snow comes. This could be a miserably cold game against an elite quarterback. Not easy.

5. Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Thursay Night Football.

A second Thursday Night game isn't great, but at least this one will be at home.

6. Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions, Monday Night Football.

A rematch of the NFC Championship game, except the Lions have gotten better while the 49ers haven't necessarily gotten worse. The healthier team will win this game.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.