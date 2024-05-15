REPORT: The 49ers Will Have Six Prime Time Games in 2024-25
The 49ers' full schedule will be released tonight at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. In the meantime, we know they will play six prime-time games. Here they are:
1. Week 1 vs. New York Jets, Monday Night Football.
Aaron Rodgers is 40, so better to face the Jets later in the season when he might be injured than early in the season. But last year, he tore his Achilles on the fourth play from scrimmage, so who knows how long he'll last? Historically, he has played exceptionally well against the 49ers in the regular season, and last year the Jets beat the Bills, Eagles and Texans without him, so this could be a close game.
2. Week 6 at Seattle Seahawks, Thursday Night Football.
It's never ideal to play a Thursday night game on the road, but Seattle is just a two-hour flight from Santa Clara, and the Seahawks aren't a serious threat to the 49ers as long as their quarterback is Geno Smith.
3. Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sunday Night Football.
Last season, the 49ers played the Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 and beat them 42-10. Expect a similar result this time.
4. Week 13 at Buffalo Bills, Sunday Night Football.
It would have been better to travel to Buffalo in September or October before the snow comes. This could be a miserably cold game against an elite quarterback. Not easy.
5. Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Thursay Night Football.
A second Thursday Night game isn't great, but at least this one will be at home.
6. Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions, Monday Night Football.
A rematch of the NFC Championship game, except the Lions have gotten better while the 49ers haven't necessarily gotten worse. The healthier team will win this game.