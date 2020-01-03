49erMaven
Robbie Gould Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The NFL announced early this morning that San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould has been named NFC special teams player of the month for the December.

Gould made 10-of-11 field goals in the final month of the regular season, including game-winners against the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. To be able to handle two high-pressured situations like that is simply incredible. 

Prior to entering the month of December, Gould had been a wreck. He just could not be relied upon for the easiest of kicks. There was even some talk of whether or not the 49ers were better off with Chase McLaughlin when Gould was out on injury. At that point, it looked as if Gould's confidence was shot. There was no reason to trust him after he had racked up seven missed field goals before week 13.

Despite having a poor three-quarters of the season by his standards,  Gould has managed to turn it around. It is a great sign that he has his confidence back into his original state. He resembles the kicker that the 49ers invested top dollar for. Now that he is back into form, it will bode well when the 49ers start their playoff run next week in the divisional round.

The worry that was felt whenever Gould would trot out to the field is now erased. Considering the accurate and pressure filled kicks he has made, the playoffs should sit quite well with him when his number is called upon.

