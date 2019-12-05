49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Robert Saleh Acknowledges Saints Offense as "very difficult challenge"

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The pressure is on for the San Francisco 49ers who saw their comfortable position as a No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race fall to No. 5 as a Wild Card. With four games left in the season, the 49ers still have a good chance to climb back into a first-round bye position.

In order to execute that climb back they must first handle their business Sunday with the New Orleans Saints. This matchup will complete a historic three-game stretch of facing the highest combined winning percentage of teams this late in a regular season. The Saints present multiple problems for the 49ers, especially when it comes to their offense.

“I still see the same stuff on offense." Robert Saleh assessing the Saints offense. "I still believe that they’re still an explosive offense. Obviously, they went and Drew Brees missed a pocket of games there and they’re transitioning back into it, but they’re still putting up, they’re still getting a lot of yards, they’re still putting up points. I know they had the one bad game against Atlanta, but other than that, they’ve been putting up yards and points and they’re still going to be a very difficult challenge to keep at bay.”

Much like with their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, this game could come down to how much can the defense of the 49ers slow down the offense of the Saints. That is not to say that defense of the Saints isn't threatening, but that the bread-and-butter of New Orleans is their offense. Drew Brees is, of course, the most notable one. But the other talents on the offensive side of the ball create a handful of concerns just on their own.

Michael Thomas has by far been the best wide receiver in the league this season. At least if you're looking at it from a statistical standpoint. Richard Sherman and the rest of the corners will have their troubles guarding him. 

“He’s big, his foot speed and quickness is pretty elite." Saleh on what makes it tough to defend Thomas. "But, he’s so strong at the point of attack and can catch the football. He’s an all-around receiver, excellent route runner. 

Thomas floats all over the formation from the slot to the outside. Every one of these cornerbacks for the 49ers will need to be ready for the challenge. Just like how the front-seven of the defense will need to be alert when Alvin Kamara is handed the ball. He isn't having the same season numbers wise as last year, but make no mistake - Kamara is one of the best running backs in the NFL. This is the toughest challenge defending a running back that the 49ers have had since facing Christian McCaffrey.

Kamara is that versatile and capable of taking any handoff or reception to the house. Once again, the defense of the 49ers will be tasked with the responsibility of keeping the game within reach. Despite a shaky win against the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving night, the Saints are still an elite team. This is a game that will have minimal room for error. The 49ers have to close this game out with a win or their hope for a first-round bye will become bleak.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Stock Report: 3 Risers and Fallers From Week 13

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 2

Heading into Baltimore to take on the Ravens in the pouring rain was the steepest uphill climb the 49ers have faced all season. Unfortunately for the Niners, the climb proved too much for them as they

Daniel Brunskill Continues to Impress in First Year With 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 2

When the San Francisco 49ers lost both Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey for the entire middle portion of the season, their offense was expected to take a massive step back. Losing a starting offensive tackle in the NFL tends to put most teams in a bind

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Ravens Knock Off 49ers From No. 1

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

For the last four weeks, the San Francisco 49ers had the top spot in the NFL power rankings locked up. They were even able to maintain their position after a week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Would a Wild Card Playoff Berth be an Underachievement for 49ers?

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves falling from grace this week. They entered week 13 as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race to falling down at No. 5 as a Wild Card. All it took was the

Raheem Mostert a Finalist for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Raheem Mostert is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Ground Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

49ers' Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Warner has been on a tear this season and significantly turned up the volume last month when Kwon Alexander was ruled out for the rest of the season. 44 tackles has been tallied from weeks 10-13 for Warner.

NFC West Week 14 Check In: Seahawks Kick 49ers Off Top Spot

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

The 49ers are in unfamiliar waters as they had been sitting comfortably atop the NFC. Their loss to the Ravens on Sunday not only knocked them off of the top spot in the playoff standings,

Margin for Error in Final Four Games is Slim for 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

When the players and coaches of the San Francisco 49ers woke up Monday morning their team was sitting as the No. 2 seed in the playoff standings. When they went to sleep Monday night they

Should the 49ers Keep Daniel Brunskill as the Starter Indefinitely?

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

One of the best offseason additions the San Francisco 49ers made was bringing in Daniel Brunskill. The impact that he has made filling in for Mike McGlinchey and now Joe Staley is a major factor for the solidification

3 Things We Learned From the 49ers 20-17 Loss Against the Ravens

nicholasmcgee
2 1

The San Francisco 49ers suffered only their second loss of the NFL season as they were defeated 20-17 by the Baltimore Ravens in a Game of the Year candidate that fully justified its hype.