Robert Saleh Set to Interview With Browns For Head Coach Position

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed reports today via conference call that the defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is set to interview with the Cleveland Browns this week for their vacant head coach position.

Shanahan had nothing but the utmost support and admiration of Saleh should he decided to become the Browns next head coach if offered the job. Saleh emerging as a candidate is of no surprise. Back in October, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Saleh will be one of the top young head coaching candidates that teams will be interested in. As of now, the Browns are the only team to have asked the 49ers permission to interview Saleh.

But it would not be surprising if another team shows interest in energetic Saleh. The San Francisco 49ers took major leaps this season that helped lead the to a division title and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Yes, the 49ers did have a loaded defense with so many talented players. But that does not detract the fact that Saleh was the main reason for the defensive success. Many coordinators and coaches have had a talented roster, yet had no idea how to optimize the talent.

At least with Saleh, he has proven he has the intellect to put his players in the right position. The 49ers went from being a bottom five defense to becoming a top five in 2019. Credit to the players is necessary, but the one pulling the strings has been Saleh.

He just may be the right fit for the Browns who fired Freddie Kitchens immediately after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Browns were expected to be a powerhouse this season after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and another year of development for Baker Mayfield.

However, they fell flat on their faces and finished with a 6-10 record. The Browns will interview a long list of candidates for their vacant head coach position. Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy is one person who is slated to be interviewed. Keeping an eye on this development will be interesting to see. The 49ers just may enter the offseason looking for a new defensive coordinator.