49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Robert Saleh Set to Interview With Browns For Head Coach Position

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed reports today via conference call that the defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is set to interview with the Cleveland Browns this week for their vacant head coach position. 

Shanahan had nothing but the utmost support and admiration of Saleh should he decided to become the Browns next head coach if offered the job. Saleh emerging as a candidate is of no surprise. Back in October, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Saleh will be one of the top young head coaching candidates that teams will be interested in. As of now, the Browns are the only team to have asked the 49ers permission to interview Saleh. 

But it would not be surprising if another team shows interest in energetic Saleh. The San Francisco 49ers took major leaps this season that helped lead the to a division title and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Yes, the 49ers did have a loaded defense with so many talented players. But that does not detract the fact that Saleh was the main reason for the defensive success. Many coordinators and coaches have had a talented roster, yet had no idea how to optimize the talent.

At least with Saleh, he has proven he has the intellect to put his players in the right position. The 49ers went from being a bottom five defense to becoming a top five in 2019. Credit to the players is necessary, but the one pulling the strings has been Saleh. 

He just may be the right fit for the Browns who fired Freddie Kitchens immediately after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Browns were expected to be a powerhouse this season after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and another year of development for Baker Mayfield.

However, they fell flat on their faces and finished with a 6-10 record. The Browns will interview a long list of candidates for their vacant head coach position. Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy is one person who is slated to be interviewed. Keeping an eye on this development will be interesting to see. The 49ers just may enter the offseason looking for a new defensive coordinator.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

One Overlooked Positive From the 49ers' Victory in Seattle

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The celebrations went on throughout the night for the 49ers who are more than deserving of one night to let loose. Winning in Seattle is not an easy thing to accomplish. It revealed a lot

Five Takeaways From 49ers' 26-21 Victory in Seattle

Maverick Pallack

The 49ers scraped out a 26-21 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks thanks to a game-saving goal-line stand by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The win not only gave San Francisco its first win in Seattle since 2011, it gave the 49ers their first NFC Title and first-round bye since 2012.

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Seahawks Maven

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It all comes down to week 17 to decide who will be the champion of the NFC west in 2019. The San Francisco 49ers have come on strong this season, while the Seattle Seahawks have strengthened their progression this season to become a threat in the NFC.

49ers Go Against History in Seattle to Clinch NFC West

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It took the final play of the game for tonight's primetime matchup to be decided. A play that was inches away from gifting the Seattle Seahawks the division crown. Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner mustered a prideful stop on fourth down against tight end Jacob Hollister to keep the Seahawks out of the end-zone.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers have officially won the NFC West and are guaranteed a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.

Should the 49ers Bench Ahkello Witherspoon?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the reasons that the Los Angeles Rams were gashing the San Francisco 49ers' defense was due to the poor performance of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Could he be benched for Emmanuel Moseley?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

George Kittle has recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. First 49er to do so since Anquan Boldin.

Gameday Live Blog Week 17: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Jose Luis Sanchez III

We have you covered for tonight's Sunday night matchup at CenturyLink Field. Follow along for live updates and analysis as the game plays out. Join in on the conversation and leave your thoughts about the game.

49ers-Seahawks: Game Preview and Prediction

Jose Luis Sanchez III

As great as this season has been for the 49ers, it can all be for naught if they do not take care of business in Seattle on Sunday.The Seahawks are in a prime position to knock the 49ers down to the No. 5 seed as a Wild Card, which would be a disappointing finish for the red and gold.

Addition of Marshawn Lynch Doesn’t Change the Game plan Says Saleh

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With Lynch now in the fold, it could cause the defense of the San Francisco 49ers to alter their game plan. However, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh does not believe that is the case.