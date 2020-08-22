Ronald Blair Key To 49ers Defensive Line Depth

During his press availability on Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that the team was hopeful to have defensive end Ronald Blair back in time for Week 1. You may remember that Blair tore his ACL in week ten of last season while making a sack against Seattle.

While this might not have made any headlines, if Blair is able to come back at the same level of play as a season ago it would be a huge plus for a team in need of solid depth along the defensive line. Blair has the ability to play inside and out in the 49ers defense and was a key rotational piece in 2019, made more important as the 49ers await MRI results on the shoulder injury suffered by D.J. Jones in practice on Thursday and another backup defensive lineman, Jullian Taylor, already ruled out for the beginning of the season

With Blair available, the 49ers are able to utilize Dee Ford in more of a pass-rush-specialist role, a plus due to Ford’s weakness as a run defender, while not losing productivity. Blair was on pace in 2019 to set a career high in sacks prior to the injury, and his per-snap stats are close to those of Ford. In fact, Blair has a higher rate of tackles and tackles for loss when looked at on a snap for snap basis while trailing only slightly in quarterback hits and sacks.

If Blair is unable to go Week 1, look for Kerry Hyder to fill that role early on. Hyder has played for 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek in the past. Hyder had the best season of his career in 2016 while a member of the Detroit Lions when he was able to put up eight sacks. Despite that career season, Hyder has not been as productive throughout his career as Blair.