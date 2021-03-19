Samson Ebukam Will Play Defensive End for the 49ers

"I'm expected to be on the field. I'm excited to hear that, because it's more of an opportunity for me to showcase what I can do."

Samson Ebukam spoke to the Bay Area media for the first time as a member of the 49ers on Friday, and during the press conference he revealed that the 49ers plan to use him at defensive end, not outside linebacker.

Here's a transcript:

Q: What will your role be on the 49ers' defense? Obviously you were an outside linebacker with the Rams. What are you with the 49ers?

EBUKAM: "I'm going to be rolling. From what I've been told, I'm expected to be on the field. I'm excited to hear that, because it's more of an opportunity for me to showcase what I can do. And I'm probably going to play defensive end, or whatever position they want me to play. I'll do all that."

Q: How much did joining Nick Bosa influence your decision to come to the 49ers?

EBUKAM: "It was huge. I'm getting to learn a different side of the ball playing D-end. How he plays, what I've seen on film, that's something I definitely want to play next to. It will just motivate me to make sure I'm always on my toes and not holding the team back. I'm helping them improve."

Q: What makes you a sack artist? What are your traits? Is it a quick first step? Are you a hand technician? Speed? What is it?

EBUKAM: "Definitely not a technician, because I've seen the film. I know I'm not a technician. It's just the effort, just being relentless and always trying to find a way to get to that quarterback. That's what I really enjoy -- getting to the quarterback and taking him down. That stops the whole momentum for everything the offense is doing. I think that's the No. 1 thing -- the high motor."

Q: Do you feel Kris Kocurek and Nick Bosa will be able to help you improve your technique?

EBUKAM: "Oh yeah, they'll definitely help me with being technique sound, because there's a lot of stuff I still have to learn. I've already started talking to Coach K, and he's just trying to make sure I get my first step down because he knows I'm fast. He said if I can get that first step down, I'm going to be skyrocketing and shooting out of that stance and getting to the quarterback that much faster."

UPDATE

Just spoke to a former NFL coach re: Ebukam. Here's what the coach said:

"Very impressive with his strength and relentless effort. His

shorter stature but exceptional strength allows him to get under the pads of most O-lineman with his initial strike and get into their mass easily to shock them.

"Needs to learn better how to work half the man and convert the bull rush more fluidly to a swim or rip up and under move as the second phase of his rush techniques.

"If he works full time as a defensive end and spends more time on his pass rush techniques, he should get better with the reps and focus on rushing as a priority.

"If the Niners have him split practice time between backer skills and

pass rush skills, he will be just what you see, but if he works solely

as a DE/pass rusher, I could see 9 or 10 sacks from him."