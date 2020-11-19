San Francisco 49ers 2020 Predictions Revisited

It’s safe to say that the 49ers season has not gone as anyone would have expected.

Fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl and returning almost every starter, San Francisco was among the favorites to represent the NFC in Tampa Bay come February. But like pretty much everything else in 2020, things haven’t gone as planned.

Injuries, poor play and missed opportunities have coalesced to form one of the most disappointing starts to a season in recent memory. As the 49ers limp into their bye week, they find themselves sitting with a record of 4-6, and likely needing to win their final six games to earn a return trip to the playoffs. While the likelihood of that occurring is razor thin, the 49ers and their fans can look forward to the return of a number of key players with the hope that their return will produce a miracle.

With no game to look forward to, let’s revisit my three preseason predictions. Let’s just say they have turned out to be about as accurate as a 20-yard throw downfield from Jimmy Garoppolo.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo will be in the MVP race: Look for Garoppolo to put something in the neighborhood of 4,300 yards with 34 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

WRONG

Having led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first full season under Kyle Shanahan, expectations were high for Garoppolo. Many felt that there would be a second-season bump similar to that of Matt Ryan with Atlanta in 2016.

What we failed to remember was that Ryan was already an established Pro Bowl caliber quarterback long before Shanahan became the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2015.

Garoppolo struggled throughout the season-opening loss to Arizona, missing badly on a deep throw to a wide-open Kendrick Bourne and later failing to convert on fourth down when he threw behind Trent Taylor. Garoppolo would play well the following week against a feeble New York Jets squad, but suffered a high ankle sprain that would force him out of the lineup for the next two weeks.

Week 5 saw Garoppolo return to the starting lineup against the Miami Dolphins, but nothing went well for the 49ers signal caller. By halftime, Garoppolo had thrown two interceptions and had a quarterback rating of only 15.7, and had been pulled from the game.

The following two weeks would see Kyle Shanahan change his offense to accommodate the limitations of Garoppolo. With a number of screens and passes that were essentially forward hand offs, the 49ers would rebound to upset the Los Angeles Rams at home before going on the road and blowing out the New England Patriots.

Perhaps buoyed by the performance of the offense during the back to back victories and Garoppolo seemingly healthy again, Kyle Shanahan would go back to running his normal offense against Seattle. Unfortunately for San Francisco the results were about the same as they were a few weeks earlier against Miami. The 49ers offense could muster only seven points and 84 yards passing through three quarters against one of the worst defenses in the NFL and Garoppolo would be forced from the game after suffering another high ankle sprain.

While he has not yet been ruled out for the season, the likelihood that we will see Garoppolo back in a 49ers uniform again this season, or ever, is definitely in doubt.

2. Dee Ford will be the 49ers sacks leader: Look for Ford to finish the 2020 season as the 49ers sacks leader with 15.

WRONG

Ford has played only 46 snaps, with all of those coming against Arizona in the season opener, recording only a single pressure. There were high hopes for Ford coming into the season after having surgery to clean up his left knee, but he showed up on the injury report prior to the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets with a stiff neck and was eventually ruled out with a back injury. A return to the lineup for Ford won’t happen this season and he may never make it back.

3. 49ers will make the playoffs as a wildcard: Look for the 49ers to finish second in the NFC West with a record of 11-5. The road is easier for Seattle, who despite splitting their season series with San Francisco will win the division and the top seed in the NFC with a record of 13-3.

To Be Determined

The likelihood the 49ers will make a return trip to the playoffs is very slim. A record of 9-7 may be enough to squeak in as the last seed, but it will most likely take 10 wins in the NFC. For the 49ers to get to that 10 win total, they will need to match the finish of the 1991 team.

Some of you may recall that this was the first year without Joe Montana, and the 49ers struggled to a 4-6 start only to run the table the last six weeks to finish 10-6. The 49ers are expecting to get back some of their best play makers in Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert and Richard Sherman. If those three can provided enough of a boost the 49ers may be able to pull of a miracle finish to what has been an otherwise disappointing season.