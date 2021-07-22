49ers 2021 Roster Preview: Defensive Tackle

While the edges of the 49ers defensive line appear to be a little thin, the interior appears to be quite deep.

With the start of training camp now less than two weeks away, this is the perfect time to take a look at every player on the San Francisco 49ers roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we will dig into one of the deeper positions on the defensive side of the ball with a look at the defensive tackles.

Javon Kinlaw

The 49ers selected Kinlaw with the No. 14 pick in the 2020 draft. This put Kinlaw in the unenviable position of replacing Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. As if that wasn’t tough enough, the Covid-19 pandemic would eliminate all team activities until the start of training camp. Primarily a run-stuffing defensive tackle, this put Kinlaw behind the eight ball, as he could have benefitted from the extra work on pass rush technique with the 49ers coaching staff.

Despite struggling throughout the first half of the season, Kinlaw would flash in back-to-back games against the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. Against the Saints, Kinlaw would register the first sack of his NFL career and follow that up with an assist on another. The following week against the Rams, Kinlaw would intercept a Jared Goff pass early in the second half and return it for a 27-yard touchdown.

Kinlaw would lead all 49ers interior defensive linemen with 33 tackles in his rookie campaign. He showed the ability to stuff the run as a rookie. For 2021 the 49ers will need to see him make a jump with his pass rush, otherwise Kinlaw will likely be reduced to the role of two-down run stuffer.

D.J. Jones

Jones went into the offseason as a free agent, but San Francisco was able to bring the four-year veteran back with a new one year, $3.5 million agreement. Jones is extremely athletic for his size, an attribute that helped him lead all 49ers interior defensive linemen with three sacks in 2020, a career high and tackles for loss at seven. Jones also had career highs in games played with 14 and snaps with 419 last year. In total, Jones has recorded 5 sacks during 25 games the past two seasons.

Kevin Givens

Givens joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was promoted to the active roster in late December of that season.

In 2020, Givens made the active roster out of training camp and played in 13 games including one start. Similar in stature to D.J. Jones, Givens was usually the first defensive tackle off the bench. Givens played a total of 386 snaps, finishing with 19 tackles, five for loss, one quarterback sack and three quarterback hits.

Zach Kerr

The 49ers signed Kerr to a one-year contract worth just over $1.2 million. The seven-year veteran originally entered the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. Kerr also spent time with Denver, Arizona, and most recently, Carolina.

Kerr played in 13 games and made four starts in 2020, recording a career high nine quarterback hits, two sacks and 32 tackles.

Throughout his career, Kerr has primarily been a rotational piece. He has started only 16 of 88 games played.

Maurice Hurst

Originally expected to be an early Round 2 or late Round 1 pick, Hurst would slide all the way to the fifth round of the 2018 draft before being selected by the Oakland Raiders. Hurst’s slide was the result of a heart condition that was uncovered during the NFL combine.

A rotational player that can play both of the interior positions on the defensive line, Hurst played 40 games for the Raiders during the course of his first three seasons. During that time, Hurst would record a total of 76 tackles and eight sacks, along with 17 hits on the quarterback.

Kentavius Street

Street was expected to be one of the top defensive linemen in the 2018, but a torn ACL during his Pro Day changed that. The 49ers still liked the North Carolina State product enough that they would take a chance on him in the fourth round, knowing that he would need to sit out the season while recuperating.

After seeing his first NFL action at the end of the 2019 season, Street would play in 15 games and make two starts in 2020 finishing with 11 tackles on the season.

2021 Outlook:

While the edges of the 49ers defensive line appear to be a little thin, the interior appears to be quite deep.

Look for Kinlaw and Jones to be the starters on base downs. When the defense gets into passing situations, Armstead will slide inside from his defensive end position.

Behind the starters, Kerr, Givens, Hurst, and Street will be battling for time in the rotation. Kerr will likely serve as the primary backup to Jones, with Givens serving as the primary backup behind Kinlaw. Hurst’s flexibility to play both the 1-technique and the 3-technique will allow defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek, to utilize him across the interior of the defensive line.

One item to keep an eye on is the contract situations involved. Jones, Kerr, Hurst and Givens are all only signed through this season. However, since Givens was originally signed as an undrafted free agent, he will be an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. What this means for San Francisco is that Givens will only be able to negotiate with them, which should allow lower the cost to retain his services compared to the others. With the 49ers 2022 salary cap situation already looking to be a little tight, how this plays out could be as much about next season as it is this one.