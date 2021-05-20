Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

49ers Among the Oldest Teams in the NFL

This shouldn’t come as any great surprise. The addition of 35-year-old center Alex Mack plays a large role in the increased average age.
Author:
Publish date:

The 49ers have the second-oldest team in the NFL.

According to Andrew Walker, a writer for the Indianapolis Colts, the 49ers roster has an average age of 26.33. The only team older than San Francisco is the Houston Texans with an average age of 26.37.

Across the NFC West, there is a wide gap between the four teams. While San Francisco comes in at the second oldest, the Los Angeles Rams come in with the youngest at an average age of 24.62. The Seattle Seahawks are ranked 14th and the Arizona Cardinals slide in just ahead of the 49ers as the 30th oldest team.

This shouldn’t come as any great surprise. The addition of 35-year-old center Alex Mack plays a large role in the increased average age. Along with the addition of Mack, the 49ers brought back a number of their own free agents which adds to the overall age of the team.

Is the older roster something that should be of concern to 49ers fans?

Not necessarily. Most of the older players were signed to one-year contracts due to a depressed free agent market that resulted from the reduction in the salary cap. These veterans provide San Francisco with the opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl in 2021, and there are a number of younger players that have been brought in to provide depth in the short term.

The one concern should be that a few of the returning veterans have had a number of injuries in recent years, primarily those in the secondary. Among that group, safety Jaquiski Tartt has been active for only 36 regular season games the past four seasons, Jason Verrett has played more than four games in a season once since the start of 2016, and K’Waun Williams missed half of 2020 and has never played more than 15 games in a season. 

USATSI_14849100_168390361_lowres
News

49ers Among the Oldest Teams in the NFL

USATSI_15114054
News

Why the 49ers Should Cut Jimmy Garoppolo

My Post (7)
News

Why Arik Armstead Will Have a Bounce Back 2021 Season

USATSI_14991839_168390361_lowres
News

Who Is the Weakest Link on the 49ers Offensive Line?

USATSI_14991095
News

Is it Concerning That the 49ers Don't Have a True Slot Receiver?

USATSI_11376008_168390361_lowres
News

Why Mike McGlinchey Will Have a Bounce Back 2021 Season

My Post (25)
News

Jed York Throws a Party

My Post (24)
News

Can the 49ers Recreate their D-Line Dominance from 2019?