49ers Among the Oldest Teams in the NFL

The 49ers have the second-oldest team in the NFL.

According to Andrew Walker, a writer for the Indianapolis Colts, the 49ers roster has an average age of 26.33. The only team older than San Francisco is the Houston Texans with an average age of 26.37.

Across the NFC West, there is a wide gap between the four teams. While San Francisco comes in at the second oldest, the Los Angeles Rams come in with the youngest at an average age of 24.62. The Seattle Seahawks are ranked 14th and the Arizona Cardinals slide in just ahead of the 49ers as the 30th oldest team.

This shouldn’t come as any great surprise. The addition of 35-year-old center Alex Mack plays a large role in the increased average age. Along with the addition of Mack, the 49ers brought back a number of their own free agents which adds to the overall age of the team.

Is the older roster something that should be of concern to 49ers fans?

Not necessarily. Most of the older players were signed to one-year contracts due to a depressed free agent market that resulted from the reduction in the salary cap. These veterans provide San Francisco with the opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl in 2021, and there are a number of younger players that have been brought in to provide depth in the short term.

The one concern should be that a few of the returning veterans have had a number of injuries in recent years, primarily those in the secondary. Among that group, safety Jaquiski Tartt has been active for only 36 regular season games the past four seasons, Jason Verrett has played more than four games in a season once since the start of 2016, and K’Waun Williams missed half of 2020 and has never played more than 15 games in a season.