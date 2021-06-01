49ers Bringing Delanie Walker In For Workout

The 49ers had interest in Walker last year before the 14-year veteran decided on opting out for the 2020 season.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers will be having free agent tight end Delanie Walker in tomorrow for a workout. The 49ers had interest in Walker last year before the 14-year veteran decided on opting out for the 2020 season.

49ers fans should remember Walker. He started his career in San Francisco after the franchise selected him out of Central Missouri State in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft. During his time in San Francisco, Walker spent much of his time on special teams, and primarily was utilized as the second tight end behind Vernon Davis. As a member of the 49ers, Walker was able to haul in 123 catches and averaged 11.9 yards per reception.

Walker left the 49ers to sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency following the 2012 season.

With the Titans, Walker became the primary tight end, finishing his time in Tennessee with 381 receptions and averaging 11.6 yards per grab.

Walker has battled injuries in recent years, playing only one game in 2018 and seven games in 2019.

San Francisco likely envisions Walker in a role similar to the one that Jordan Reed filled for the team last season. If this is indeed the case, and the year away from playing has let Walker heal up from his injuries, he could be an upgrade over Reed. Throughout his 14-year NFL career, Walker has averaged more than 10 yards per reception in all but two seasons, compared to Reed who accomplished this only four times during his seven seasons in the league.