49ers @ Jaguars Week 11 Live Blog

This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the 49ers' Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

8:16 The Jaguars pose a threat, in the sense that they're an NFL team and funny things happen in sports. They currently have a decent defense that has given up the third-fewest yards in the NFL during the past three weeks, and they have a good running back, James Robinson, who may or may not play. He's questionable with knee and heel injuries. If he goes, the Jagaurs can attack the 49ers' biggest weakness -- run defense. If he doesn't go, the Jaguars are screwed. They're probably screwed, anyway.

Other than Robinson and the Jaguars rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, they essentially have no offense. They average a measley 16.6 points per game. Their head coach, Urban Meyer, is an embarassment who's a terrible NFL coach -- his players have to know that by now. Which means the Jaguars are the most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL. They make the 49ers look like the Patriots.

The Jaguars are 2-7 and have nothing to play for. The only way they win is when their opponent doesn't show up and beats itself, as the Bills did two weeks ago when they lost 9-6 to the Jaguars.

As long as the 49ers show up, they'll win. As long as they protect the football and commit no turnovers and score a mere 17 points, they'll win. But if they give the ball away, they're more than capable of beating themselves. The 49ers have beaten themselves plenty of times this season.

I predict they'll win 17-13.

8:35 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

Elijah Mitchell

JaMycal Hasty

Maurice Hurst

Colton McKivitz

8:36 Here are the Jaguars inactives:

RB Devine Ozigbo

CB Tre Herndon

LB Dakota Allen

TE Jacob Hollister

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

T