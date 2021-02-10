49ers Keep or Release: Cornerback

Now would be a good time to take a look at the most interesting position group on the 49ers defense, cornerback, and see who will be kept, and who will be released.

The 49ers defense was among the best in the NFL in 2019 and helped pave the way to a berth in the Super Bowl.

This group continued to play at a very high level in 2020 despite losing a number of starters to injury. Shortly after the season ended, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh moved on to become the New York Jets head coach, and was replaced by DeMeco Ryans. Ryans has been on the coaching staff since the current regime took over in 2017, serving as the inside linebackers coach since 2018.

Ryans may add a few of his own wrinkles, but look for the 49ers to continue to build on the scheme that Saleh put in place. With the new coordinator in position, now would be a good time to take a look at the most interesting position group on the 49ers defense, cornerback, and see who will be kept, and who will be released.

Richard Sherman

After reaching the Pro Bowl in 2019, the future Hall of Fame cornerback struggled throughout 2020 as injuries held him to a career low five games played.

When Sherman was able to play, he was ineffective with the exception of the second game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sherman allowed opposing receivers to catch 72.4% of the passes thrown into his coverage, four touchdowns and a passer rating over 116, all highs for his tenure with the 49ers.

Slowed by leg injuries, Sherman was a liability in man coverage due to his inability to keep up with receivers. As a result, the 49ers defense was forced to play mostly zone coverage when Sherman was on the field which was a big problem due to the lack of a pass rush. Overall, the 49ers defense in 2020 was much better without Sherman on the field.

Keep or Release: Release

2020 should be the end of the road for Sherman with the 49ers, and all signs point to this being the case.

Jason Verrett

No player benefited more from the injuries to Richard Sherman than Jason Verrett. Verrett has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but in 2020 he was able to play a career high 802 defensive snaps.

Verrett’s ability to be a lockdown man corner was huge for a 49ers defense that struggled all season to generate a pass rush with Nick Bosa and Dee Ford out of the lineup. Those injuries forced Robert Saleh to utilize the blitz more often than at any point in his tenure with the 49ers which required the need for man coverage in the secondary.

Verrett would finish 2020 with 60 tackles, a career high, and 2 interceptions while allowing a quarterback rating of only 76.2 on throws into his coverage.

Keep or Release: Keep

Verrett’s injury history makes him a risky free agent. Through six NFL seasons, Verrett has played more than 24% of defensive snaps only twice. Due to the injury history, the 49ers should look to protect themselves with creative contract structuring for Verrett. Offer him a two-year deal in the $12-14 million range with per game roster bonuses that could take the total pay in year one to around $6 million.

Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and would work his way into the starting lineup for nine games in 2019 and start 2020 as one of the 49ers top two cornerbacks.

Injuries would force Moseley out of the starting lineup in the middle of the season, and the play of his replacement would keep him on the sideline for all but 51 snaps over the second half of the season.

Keep or Release: Keep

Moseley is a restricted free agent and can be brought back or relatively cheap. If the 49ers tender Moseley with a second-round tender he would count just over $3 million against the 2020 cap.

The concern with Moseley is his ability to stay healthy. He was injured in his NFL debut against the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and struggled again with injuries in 2020. In three NFL seasons, Moseley has a high of only 576 snaps in a season.

Akhello Witherspoon

Despite being given multiple chances to prove himself in 2019, Witherspoon played his way out of the starting lineup.

After Richard Sherman was injured in the season opener, Witherspoon was back in the starting lineup for week two but would play only sparingly until getting the start in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Witherspoon would play well over the final three games to make a case for being brought back in 2021.

Keep or Release: Depends on what happens with Verrett

If the 49ers are unable to keep Verrett, a portion of that money should go to keeping Witherspoon in San Francisco for 2021 to give them another cornerback with starting experience on the roster.

K’Waun Williams

Williams was one of the first free agents signed by the 49ers after John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan took over, and has been one of the best secondary players over the last four years.

Slowed by injury throughout 2020, Williams was limited to a career low 284 snaps and allowed a quarterback rating of 81.9

Keep or Release: Release

In a normal offseason Williams would be a priority signing, but 2021 will be anything but normal. With the salary cap going down and Robert Saleh taking over in New York, it would likely take more than the 49ers can offer to keep Williams in San Francisco

Dontae Johnson

Primarily an outside cornerback throughout his career, Johnson was moved inside after injuries sidelined Williams and Jamar Taylor. In his first start at nickel corner against Buffalo, Johnson struggled in zone coverage. Johnson would hold up much better the next week against Washington.

Keep or Release: Keep

Johnson’s versatility to play outside or inside should mean his return on a low-cost deal to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Ken Webster

The only cornerback that was on the roster in 2020 who currently has a contract in place for next season is Ken Webster. Webster was scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent, and played a total of 11 defensive snaps this past season.

Keep or Release: Back in camp, special teams

With the 49ers being short on bodies at cornerback, it makes sense to bring back Webster and see if he can do enough in training camp to earn a spot on the final roster and contribute on special teams and as a backup.

*All stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com and sports-reference.com

