49ers Keep or Release: Interior Offensive Line

The 49ers have spent a good amount of draft capital and salary cap throughout John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan’s first four years in charge on the offensive line. Despite throwing resources at this group, the offensive line struggled throughout 2020, allowing the most quarterback hits of any team in the NFL.

Let’s take a look at which interior offensive linemen the 49ers will keep, and which ones they will release.

Laken Tomlinson

If anyone benefitted from the struggles of the right side of the 49ers offensive line in 2020 it would be Laken Tomlinson. While the majority of the attention surrounding the porous offensive line has centered around Mike McGlinchey and the right side of the line, many fail to remember that it was a missed block by Tomlinson that led to the hit in Week 2 on Jimmy Garoppolo that would sideline the quarterback for the majority of the season with a high ankle sprain.

The overall play of the seven-year veteran definitely took a step back this season. Despite allowing only three sacks on the year, there were a number of missed assignments throughout the year in both the run game and pass protection that stymied the performance of the offense.

Keep or Release: Keep

Tomlinson is entering the final year of the contract extension that he signed after being acquired from the Detroit Lions in a 2017 trade. Tomlinson will be only 29 next year, and would be a likely candidate for a contract extension that could help lower the 49ers salary cap for 2021.

Daniel Brunskill

In his second year with the 49ers, Brunskill once again showed the versatility that earned him a spot on the roster in 2019. Originally slated to play right guard, injuries to Weston Richburg and Ben Garland forced Brunskill to practice at center for the majority of training camp. When the season finally got underway, Brunskill would be sent back to right guard, where he would start the first eight games of the season, before being moved back to center for the final eight games.

Keep or Release: Keep

Despite all of the bouncing around between positions, Brunskill held up fairly well. As an exclusive rights free agent, it should be a no brainer for Brunskill to be back in 2021 and compete to be a starter at right guard.

Colton McKivitz

McKivitz was selected in the 5th round of the 2020 draft and made three starts, including a Week 12 victory over the Rams. Making his first career start against Aaron Donald, McKivitz had rough go of it, but that should be expected. McKivitz recently recounted the experience with Seth Staskey of the Martins Ferry Times Leader, “Lining up against Aaron Donald was an eye-opening experience,” McKivitz revealed. “That was definitely being thrown into the fire, but that’s what the NFL is. The thing is while no other team may have Aaron Donald, they have guys a lot like him. That was really my most ‘I’m in the NFL moment.'”

McKivitz would fair better in his next start against Washington, and follow that up with another solid performance in the season finale against Seattle.

Keep or Release: Keep

Look for McKivitz to compete with Brunskill and a possible free agent acquisition for the starting role at right guard.

Weston Richburg

Richburg missed all of the 2020 season while still recovering from a severe leg injury suffered during a 2019 Week 14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Keep or Release: Release

The 49ers could save just over $3 million in cap space by moving on from the often-injured center this offseason. This type of move would be a bit out of the ordinary however for the current regime, as they will typically hold on to injured veterans with the hope of salvaging whatever they can get out of the player unless they can find a team willing to make a trade.

Ben Garland

Garland became the starter following the injury to Richburg and was slated to hold on to that spot in 2020. Things would not go as planned however. Garland suffered an ankle injury in training camp that caused him to miss the season opener. He would return in Week 2 and start a total of five games, ultimately suffering a calf injury in Week 6 that would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

With the availability of Richburg up in the air and Garland being relatively cheap, San Francisco may look to bring the veteran back for one more season as an insurance policy.

Hroniss Grasu

Grasu was a late addition to the roster after Garland went down. He would eventually start the season opener, fairing pretty well in pass protection, and then return in Weeks 7 and 8 after Garland was lost for the season. He would be benched in favor of Brunskill following the first game against Seattle and play only two offensive snaps the remainder of the season.

Keep or Release: Release

Grasu played his way out of San Francisco and will be back on the free agent market in 2021.

Tony Bergstrom

They journeyman guard was signed by the 49ers in late October, and played a total of 16 snaps over the final four games, all on special teams.

Keep or Release: Release

The only reason to bring Bergstrom back would be as a camp body that may be able to sit on the practice squad in case of emergency.

*All stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com and sports-reference.com

