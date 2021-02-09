49ers Keep or Release: Linebacker

With the new coordinator in position, now would be a good time to take a look at the best position group on the 49ers defense, linebacker, and see who will be kept, and who will be released.

The 49ers defense was among the best in the NFL in 2019 and helped pave the way to a berth in the Super Bowl.

This group continued to play at a very high level in 2020 despite losing a number of starters to injury. Shortly after the season ended, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh moved on to become the New York Jets head coach, and was replaced by DeMeco Ryans. Ryans has been on the coaching staff since the current regime took over in 2017, serving as the inside linebackers coach since 2018.

Ryans may add a few of his own wrinkles, but look for the 49ers to continue to build on the scheme that Saleh put in place. With the new coordinator in position, now would be a good time to take a look at the best position group on the 49ers defense, linebacker, and see who will be kept, and who will be released.

Fred Warner

Warner’s ability to make plays for the 49ers on a consistent basis was finally rewarded in 2020, as the middle linebacker was named First-Team All Pro for the first time. What’s noteworthy in that accomplishment is that Warner’s performance this past season was pretty much the same as what it was during his first two seasons, and he’s done that with an ever-changing supporting cast.

In 2018 Warner was an unheralded rookie, then in 2019 as the team made its run to the Super Bowl, all of the attention went to Nick Bosa and Richard Sherman. Through it all, Warner has been a steadying force in the middle of the 49ers defense.

Athletic enough to cover wide receivers while defending the pass, and tough enough to stop a running back in the hole while defending the run, Warner was finally given the praise that he’s deserved.

Keep or Release: Keep

Warner should be back in 2021 unless the 49ers front office decides to give him the DeForest Buckner treatment.

Warner is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal and is in line to supplant Seattle’s Bobby Wagner as the highest paid linebacker in the NFL. Wagner’s current deal has an average annual value of $18 million with C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets lose behind at $17 million. It doesn’t make sense for Warner to take anything less than Wagner, and that leads to one of the most interesting storylines of the offseason in San Francisco.

With left tackle Trent Williams also hitting free agency and looking for a big pay day, will the 49ers manage to also give top dollar to Warner or will they decide to move him for draft picks or a franchise quarterback in a move similar to what they did with Buckner, who was also named to the All-Pro team?

While I doubt that they move on from Warner, the 49ers front office set the precedent last year and the possibility cannot be ruled out.

Dre Greenlaw

Like Warner, Greenlaw has been a consistent force in the middle of the 49ers defense. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick moved into the starting lineup on a regular basis in Week 8 of his rookie season and hasn’t looked back.

Despite missing some time and playing 26 fewer snaps in 2020, Greenlaw would finish with nearly the same number of total tackles and four more tackles for loss during his sophomore campaign.

The steady play of Greenlaw helped the 49ers front office make the decision to move on from Kwon Alexander. This move allowed the organization to shed a cap hit of more than $12 million in 2021 for the veteran linebacker who had regularly been outperformed by Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair.

Keep or Release: Keep

Greenlaw still has two years remaining on his rookie contract and will count for under $1 million on the 49ers salary cap.

Azeez Al-Shaair

Al-Shaair, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, saw his role in the 49ers grow in 2020. An unheralded member of the 49ers linebacking corps, Al-Shaair was consistent all season.

Playing more than 300 snaps, Al-Shaair would nearly double his total number of tackles from his rookie season and haul in his first career interception in Week 4 against the Eagles.

Keep or Release: Keep

Look for Al-Shaair and his low cap number to return to the starting lineup in 2021.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Flannigan-Fowles played safety in college and made the move to linebacker after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent all of his first season on the practice squad, but made the active roster for 2020.

Flannigan-Fowles played in 11 games, finishing with nine tackles. He made his first career start in Week 17 in place of Dre Greenlaw.

Keep or Release: Keep

Another young and low-cost linebacker that provides depth and is growing into the position.

Mark Nzeocha

Was a special teams contributor in 2020, playing only three defensive snaps.

Nzeocha has one year remaining on his contract, but it is likely that the 49ers will move on from the veteran and save over $1.5 million on the cap for 2021.

Joe Walker

Walker was a core special teams player for San Francisco in 2020, with 274 of his 288 snaps coming in this role. Walker would finish the season with 6 tackles.

Keep or Release: Back in camp, special teams

Walker will be an unrestricted free agent. His contract should be much lower than what the team paid Nzeocha for a similar role the past two seasons, making Walker a good option to return and reprise his role on the 49ers special teams units.

*All stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com and sports-reference.com

Follow me on Twitter: @JackHammer_NFL