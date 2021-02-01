49ers Keep or Release: Offensive Tackle

Despite throwing resources at this group, the offensive line struggled throughout 2020, allowing the most quarterback hits of any team in the NFL.

The 49ers have spent a good amount of draft capital and salary cap throughout John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan’s first four years in charge to build up the offensive line. Despite throwing resources at this group, the offensive line struggled throughout 2020, allowing the most quarterback hits of any team in the NFL. Let’s take a look at which tackles the 49ers will keep, and which ones they will release.

Trent Williams

The 49ers struck a deal with Washington during the draft to bring the Pro Bowl tackle to San Francisco, sending the Football Team a 2020 5th round pick along with a 2021 3rd round pick. Despite a few struggles early on, to be expected considering he didn’t play in 2019 and team offseason activities didn’t begin until training camp, the veteran made the transition from Joe Staley seamless.

Williams started 14 games and often showed off his athleticism by getting downfield for blocks in space, along with the power to move defensive linemen in the trenches. In addition to his prowess in the run game, Williams was stellar in pass protection, allowing only four sacks. All of this led to Williams being named to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in the last nine years.

Keep or Release: Release unless they decide to overpay

Williams only had one year remaining on his contract, and as part of the deal the 49ers agreed that they would not use the franchise tag on Williams and let him hit free agency. The 49ers tried hard to re-sign Williams during the final weeks of the regular season but the veteran declined, stating that he wanted to find out what a Pro Bowl left tackle would make in free agency.

To bring Williams back the 49ers will likely need to give him something close to what the Packers gave David Bakhtiari in November, $23 million per year. Williams is a little older than Bakhtiari so the price may be slightly lower, but it will still likely be in the range of $19-21 million. That’s a big hit for a player that will be 33 when the season starts and hasn’t played a full season since 2013.

The problem for San Francisco is they don’t have a suitable replacement on the roster, and the crop of free agents is a pretty steep drop off with the exception of possibly Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike McGlinchey

McGlinchey drew the ire of 49ers fans on nearly a weekly basis in 2020. While he continued to be an above average run blocker, his already questionable ability as a pass protector took a sharp decline. McGlinchey’s struggles were particularly glaring when asked to protect for a straight drop back. In these situations, it wasn’t uncommon to see the pass rusher get into McGlinchey’s chest on a bull rush and drive him into the lap of the quarterback, or get to his outside shoulder and run around him for a pressure or sack.

How does McGlinchey improve? He came into camp much slighter than in years past, the lack of team activities and being able to work with the 49ers trainers may have something to do with that, and McGlinchey has noted that he would like to add some weight during this offseason.

In addition to adding some weight, McGlinchey needs to get with the 49ers new offensive line coaches Chris Foerster and Butch Barry to work on his technique. Far too often you will see McGlinchey fail to use his hands to keep the rusher from getting into his body, and since he’s usually playing too high by that point he ends up with no leverage and can be pushed back like a blocking sled.

Keep or Release: Keep

McGlinchey isn’t going anywhere. The former first round pick will be back as the starting right tackle for 2021. The only question here is if the 49ers will choose to pick up McGlinchey’s fifth year option. The 49ers have until May 3rd to decide on this, and McGlinchey’s salary if they do indeed pick the option up would be the average of the top 10 highest paid salaries among tackles from the previous year, which would likely be in the range of $13.5 million.

Justin Skule

The 2019 6th round selection made two starts at left tackle in place of Trent Williams, Green Bay and the second Seattle game, and they did not go well. While the second-year pro was able to hold his own in the run game, he struggled mightily with pass protection.

The drop off in Skule’s performance is curious, especially considering how well he played when forced into the starting lineup as a rookie. When Joe Staley went down with an injury late in a week two victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Skule would get the call. In his first seven starts, Skule was more than able to hold his own, playing every offensive down and the 49ers won all seven contests. Then came the Monday night contest against Green Bay, and Skule’s struggles made the 49ers offense inept until he was finally replaced by Daniel Brunskill.

In addition to his two starts at left tackle, Skule also made two starts at right guard. Having never played the position before at any level he was able to hold up fairly well. Showing this type of versatility could bode well for Skule in the future.

Keep or Release: Keep

Skule will be back with the team in 2021. If the new offensive line coaches are able to get him back to the player that he was early on in 2019, he may be able to be a starting caliber tackle or at least a solid swing tackle.

Shon Coleman

A 3rd round selection of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Coleman was acquired from Cleveland for a 7th round draft pick during the late stages of training camp in 2018. Coleman was expected to be the swing tackle but with Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey staying healthy, he was never called upon. In 2019 the expectation was again for Coleman to be the swing tackle, but he suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula during the first preseason game and was lost for the season. Coleman would then opt out of the 2020 season.

Keep or Release: Compete with Skule in camp

Due to opting out of the 2020 season, Coleman is still under contract with San Francisco for 2021. Expect him to be compete with Justin Skule for the swing tackle role.

Dakoda Shepley

Shepley signed with the 49ers near the end of training camp and spent most of 2020 on the practice squad, being called up to the active roster for Week 14 before reverting back to the practice squad.

Prior to joining San Francisco, Shepley spent the 2018 training camp with the New York Jets but was cut after the third preseason game. He would then go to play with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League in 2019, being named the Roughriders outstanding rookie.

Shepley signed a reserve/future contract in January and will be back with the 49ers for camp in 2021.

Isaiah Williams

Williams was originally signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has since spent time on the practice squad of six other NFL teams, along with time playing in the AAF and XFL. He was signed to the 49ers practice squad leading up to the Dallas game, for which he was active.

Keep or Release: Will be in camp

Williams signed a reserve/future contract in January and will be back with the 49ers for camp in 2021.

*All stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com and sports-reference.com

