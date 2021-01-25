49ers Keep or Release: Quarterback

There are already a number of big names that are potentially changing teams, and this will likely increase as Super Bowl week draws near.

As the calendar gets closer to February, the NFL offseason is about to swing into high gear.

There are already a number of big names that are potentially changing teams, and this will likely increase as Super Bowl week draws near. With that in mind, now would be a good time to take a look at which players the 49ers will keep, and which ones they will release. Let’s start with everyone’s favorite position, quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo certainly made a statement when he led the 49ers to victories in each of his first five starts after being acquired at the trade deadline in 2017. This led to high expectations for the following season, but the hot streak didn’t continue. The 49ers would lose to Minnesota in the season opener, and then Garoppolo would be lost for the season to a knee injury late in a Week 3 loss to Kansas City.

During the 2019 preseason, the first crack in the relationship between Garoppolo and the 49ers appeared when it was reported that Nick Mullens could become the starter if Garoppolo faltered. This never materialized as the 49ers were able to get off to a hot start which would carry them to the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

The 49ers would reach Super Bowl LIV, but Garoppolo would attempt only 27 passes combined including a paltry eight in NFC Championship Game. This called into question the belief that Kyle Shanahan had in his starting signal caller, and this became a key talking point in the run up to the game.

Garoppolo’s play against Kansas City would serve to only amplify the questions surrounding his play, missing a number of throws throughout the game including a deep throw late to a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders as the 49ers would blow a 10-point fourth quarter lead.

During the offseason the 49ers would flirt with bringing in Tom Brady, but would ultimately pass on signing the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

In the season opener for 2020, Garoppolo would do nothing to limit the questions about his play as the 49ers lost at home to Arizona and he would once again miss a number of throws including a wide-open Kendrick Bourne late in the fourth quarter.

In Week 2 against the New York Jets, Garoppolo would take a shot low and sustain a high ankle sprain. The injury would force Garoppolo to sit out the next couple of weeks, and struggle throughout the season until he was finally pulled for good late in the third quarter of a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers would go 3-3 in Garoppolo’s six starts, and his passer rating of 92.6 was good for only 22nd in the NFL.

Keep or Release: Release

One of the primary factors that many will point to as justification for why the 49ers should keep Garoppolo is his 22-8 record as a starter. Over his last 14 regular season starts however, the 49ers are only 8-6 with Garoppolo under center. Heading into 2021, Garoppolo will carry a cap hit of roughly $26.2 million and with the salary cap going down to the neighborhood of $180 million the 49ers find themselves in a bit of a tight spot. Garoppolo’s production isn’t enough to justify the salary, and making matters tougher is that he has missed 23 of the 49ers 53 regular season games since he made his first start late in 2017. The high cap hit, coupled with the injury concerns and having a dead cap hit of only $2.4 million makes moving on from Garoppolo the right way to go.

Nick Mullens

Mullens joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent that first season on the 49ers practice squad. Mullens would be promoted to the active roster in 2018, and following a season ending injury to Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard being ineffective, Mullens would be named the starting quarterback.

In total Mullens has started 16 games during his time in San Francisco, managing a record of only 5-11. Mullens really understands the 49ers offense, which is a big reason that Kyle Shanahan likes him so much. However, the problem with his play is that he will make one or two throws a game that make you shake your head and usually result in a turnover.

Mullens injured the elbow on his throwing arm late in a loss to Dallas and it will likely require surgery, possibly Tommy John surgery, to repair the damage. This would put his availability for 2021 in doubt.

Keep or Release: Keep

Mullens is a restricted free agent and could likely be brought back on a low-cost deal. While he may not be able to play in 2021, having Mullens and his knowledge of Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system in the quarterback room would be a plus as the team transitions to a new starting quarterback.

C.J. Beathard

The 49ers spent a third-round draft pick on Beathard in 2017 only to see him get passed on the depth chart by Nick Mullens halfway through the 2018 season. While Beathard has made 12 starts for San Francisco, winning only twice, he is not a terrible option as a third string quarterback. He has shown improvement during his career, increasing his completion percentage and overall quarterback ranking each season.

Keep or Release: Release

Beathard is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and the 49ers should move on.

Josh Rosen

San Francisco signed the former first round draft pick off of the Tampa Bay practice squad following the injury to Mullens. While Rosen’s time with the team was limited to only a couple practices at the end of the season, his college career was enough to earn being the 10th player taken in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Rosen’s NFL career has been rough, and that’s putting it mildly. He’s started a total of 16 games, winning only three, and his completion percentage is under 55.

Keep or Release: Keep

Rosen is set to become an Exclusive Rights Free Agent, which means the 49ers should be able to bring him back on a pretty reasonable salary. It would be intriguing to see the type of progress that Rosen could make while working in Kyle Shanahan’s system. Rosen might prove to at least be an upgrade over Beathard as the third-string option.

Josh Johnson

Keep or Release: Release