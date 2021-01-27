49ers Keep or Release: Running Back

There are already a number of big names that are potentially changing teams, and this will likely increase as Super Bowl week draws near.

As the calendar gets closer to February, the NFL offseason is about to swing into high gear. There are already a number of big names that are potentially changing teams, and this will likely increase as Super Bowl week draws near.

With that in mind, now would be a good time to take a look at which running backs the 49ers will keep, and which ones they will release.

Raheem Mostert

After spending the majority of his first three seasons with the 49ers as a core special teams player, Mostert burst onto the scene in 2019. Despite not registering a start, Mostert would lead the 49ers in rushing with 772 yards and eight touchdowns on 137 attempts during the regular season.

Mostert would move into the starting lineup in 2020, and he would show his signature explosiveness with a 76-yard touchdown reception in the season opener against Arizona, and would follow that up the next week with an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage against the New York Jets.

Unfortunately for Mostert and the 49ers, he would go down with a knee injury a little later in the Week 2 victory over New York and be limited to only six games and 81 carries the rest of the season.

Keep or Release: Keep

There is no doubt that when Mostert is healthy he is among the most explosive players in the NFL. And therein lies the rub, Mostert has played a full 16 game schedule just once in his career. During that lone fully healthy season, Mostert carried the ball an average of only 8.6 times per game, far below what would be expected of a starting running back. As the 49ers build for 2021, they will need to find a way to limit Mostert to around 12 touches per game, and even that would be a heavier load than anything he has been able to handle previously

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson led all 49ers running backs with 600 yards and seven touchdowns on 126 carries in 2020. Wilson’s bruising running style gives the 49ers a physical presence in the running game that the other running back on the roster are not equipped for. This physical style has proven to be very effective down at the goal line, which partially explains Wilson’s touchdown totals.

While the first thing that comes to mind with Wilson is his tough running, he has also proven to be a good option out of the backfield in the passing game. During his three seasons with the 49ers, Wilson has hauled in 28 passes for 268 yards and 4 touchdowns, including the game winning score against Arizona in 2019.

The one weakness for Wilson is his ability to hold on to the football. Wilson has fumbled the ball five times on only 247 career touches. This is a big reason why Wilson has found himself down the depth chart for the majority of his time in San Francisco.

Keep or Release: Keep

Wilson was set to be a restricted free agent this off-season, but the 49ers moved quickly to tender and get him re-signed. However, this is no guarantee that Wilson will be with the team in 2021.

The 49ers were in a similar situation with Matt Breida following the 2019 season, and were able to tender and re-sign the former Georgia Southern product who had put up similar numbers to Wilson. San Francisco would ultimately move Breida in a trade with the Miami Dolphins during the draft for a fifth-round selection which would be used to secure Colton McKivitz.

A similar move with Wilson would be unlikely due to the 49ers not having another running back on the roster who can eat up carries like Wilson. As Kyle Shanahan looks to find ways to limit the punishment to Raheem Mostert, look for Wilson to be called upon more often in 2021.

Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon joined the 49ers in free agency in 2018, but missed the entire season along with all of 2019 after suffering a torn ACL shortly after the team had wrapped up training camp.

In 2020, McKinnon was finally healthy enough to make his regular season debut in San Francisco and following the injury to Mostert, he would be thrust into the starting lineup. The results weren’t pretty. McKinnon was held to less than four yards per carry, 3.9 to be exact, and he was eventually relegated to the role of third down back.

In addition to his duties on offense, McKinnon would find himself returning kick-offs, a role that he struggled at while averaging less than 20 yards per return.

Keep or Release: Release

McKinnon never was able to become the back that the 49ers envisioned when they made him one of the highest paid running backs in the league during free agency in 2018. The knee injury has reduced his explosiveness, and it will be in the best interest of both parties to part ways for 2021.

Tevin Coleman

Coleman joined the 49ers as a free agent in 2019. His prior experience with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta was expected to provide a lift to the 49ers running game, but that never really materialized. Coleman’s best season with San Francisco was 2019 when he was able to make 11 regular season starts and carry the ball 137 times for 544 yards and six touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert took over the starting role this season, and Coleman was slowed by injuries throughout 2020. On the year Coleman would carry the ball only 28 times and average a measly 1.9 yards per attempt.

Keep or Release: Release

It’s time to move on. Wilson can give the 49ers everything that they expected from Coleman and more.

JaMycal Hasty

Hasty made the team as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor, and made his first carry in Week 3 against the New York Giants. During back-to-back victories over the Rams and Patriots, Hasty would carry the ball nine times in each game, gaining 37 and 57 yards. This productivity, coupled with Coleman going down with an injury early on, would lead to an increase in Hasty’s role the following week in Seattle. In the week eight matchup, Hasty would be limited to only 29 yards on 12 carries.

Two weeks later in New Orleans, Hasty would go down with a broken collar bone and be placed on season ending injured reserve.

Keep or Release: Keep

Hasty is under contract for 2021, and will carry a cap hit of only $780,000. The low-price tag will allow him to compete for a role with the team as the third back on the depth chart.

Austin Walter

Walter originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2019. He would be cut in training camp, and be signed to the New York Giants practice squad. Walter would be promoted to the active roster in October of that season, but was waived only a few days later.

Walter began 2020 in the XFL as a member of the Dallas Renegades, until the league ceased operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Walter would make his way back to the 49ers in September, being signed to the practice squad. In total, Walter was active for four games, seeing his most playing time in a Week 10 loss to New Orleans. He would make one reception for 27 yards and carry the ball once for three yards.

Walter would also serve as a kick returner tallying 93 yards on five returns.

Keep or Release: Release

Walter is an exclusive rights free agent that could be brought back pretty cheap, but there will be a new crop of running backs to choose from that can potentially bring more to the table than Walter.

Kyle Juszczyk

With San Francisco:

Receiving: 102 receptions, 1,080 yards, 7 touchdowns

Rushing: 35 rushes, 132 yards, 2 touchdowns

The 49ers made Juszczyk the highest paid fullback in NFL history when they signed him to a 4-year, $21 million contract in free agency prior to the 2017 season. Juszczyk provided the 49ers offense with a player who could line up in multiple places across the formation. On any given play you could find him lined up in the back field, as an H back, as an inline tight end or out wide. This versatility many times would allow Kyle Shanahan the ability to dictate the personnel employed by the defense by forcing them to account for additional blockers.

Keep or Release: Release

With the salary cap moving down for 2021, re-signing Juszczyk is a luxury that the 49ers cannot afford if the cost is more than $2 million per year. Even at that number it would be a hard pill to swallow for a player who touches the ball less than three times per game.

If the 49ers do move on from Juszczyk, look for Charlie Woerner to be one of the options to be his replacement. While the 2020 sixth round draft pick was a tight end during his time in college with Georgia, he was used at times as a fullback during the latter part of this season.

Josh Hokit

The Fresno State product spent 2020 on the 49ers practice squad. The undrafted free agent played all four years that he was a part of the Bulldog program, and will definitely be given a chance to earn a spot on the roster for 2021.

During his time in Fresno, Hokit proved himself as a strong blocker in the run game while also showing that he could be a threat to run or catch the ball when called upon as evidenced by his 341 career collegiate touches and 18 touchdowns.

Keep or Release: Keep

Hokit is under contract for 2021, carrying a cap hit of only $660,000. This will be a name to keep an eye on throughout the off-season.

*All stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com and sports-reference.com