49ers Keep or Release: Tight End

Now would be a good time to take a look at which tight ends the 49ers will keep, and which ones they will release.

As the calendar gets closer to February, the NFL offseason is about to swing into high gear. There are already a number of big names that are potentially changing teams, and this will likely increase as Super Bowl week draws near.

George Kittle

48 receptions, 634 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kittle is undoubtedly among the top two or three tight ends in the NFL. Despite missing eight games due to injury, he still managed to finish with the third most receptions on the 49ers.

In addition to being among the top threats for the 49ers in the passing game, Kittle provides a tremendous boost in the running game as well. The San Francisco running game averaged 4.9 yards per carry in the eight games that Kittle was available, over a yard per carry more than it could manage while Kittle was out of the lineup.

Keep or Release: Keep

Kittle signed a new 5-year, $75,000,000 contract in 2020, but while it starts in 2021, the 49ers won’t feel the effects of this until 2022 when his cap hit will jump to over $16 million.

The only question mark with Kittle is his health. He has a very aggressive and physical style of play which has led to 10 missed games the past two seasons. It should go without saying, but for the 49ers to make a serious run at the playoffs in 2021, they will need to have Kittle available far more than they did this past season.

Ross Dwelley

Dwelley has been an underused member of the 49ers offense over the past two seasons. While he’s definitely not George Kittle, Dwelley has proven himself to be a reliable option in the passing game, catching 75% of the passes thrown his way.

Often used as the motion tight end, there was also noticeable improvement in Dwelley as a run blocker during the second half of the 2020 season. This is an area of his game that will need to continue to show improvement in 2021

Keep or Release: Keep

Dwelley goes into the offseason as a restricted free agent, and the 49ers would be best served to bring him back. They should be able to bring him back for a relatively cheap contract, and he will provide insurance should Kittle miss time once again.

Jordan Reed

26 receptions, 231 yards, 4 touchdowns

The veteran joined San Francisco as a free agent near the start of training camp and worked his way into the lineup. Unfortunately for Reed and the 49ers, the veteran was never able to get in sync and finished with the second lowest yards per reception of his career at only 8.9.

Keep or Release: Release

The writing is on the wall here, as Reed was phased out of the 49ers offense the final two games during which he was targeted only twice. Reed’s on-field performance never matched what the 49ers expected, catching only 56.5% of the 46 passes that came his way. In addition, there was a bit too much finger pointing from a guy who dropped the ball or ran the wrong route as often as Reed.

Charlie Woerner

3 receptions, 36 yards

The 2020 sixth-round selection out of Georgia started the season as the run blocking tight end and struggled early. As the season wore on, Woerner was moved into more of an H-Back/move tight end role.

Keep or Release: Keep

Woerner will likely be part of the competition to replace Kyle Juszczyk in the 49ers offensive scheme should they move on from the veteran full back. During his time at Georgia, Woerner showed the type of versatility that Kyle Shanahan prefers in his offensive system and he should see an expanded role in 2021.

Chase Harrell

Harrell spent his first three collegiate seasons as a wide receiver before moving to tight end during his senior season at Arkansas which saw him catch only three passes for 34 yards with one touchdown, and he spent all of 2020 on the 49ers practice squad.

Keep or Release: Keep

Harrell possesses tremendous athleticism, but that can only take you so far in the NFL. He was signed to a future contract following the end of the season. He will be back in camp to fight for a roster spot, and will need to show improvement with route running, blocking, and more consistency with his hands if he is to have any shot at cracking the 53-man roster.

*All stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com and sports-reference.com

