Clarity has been gained on the playing status of 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault.

What looked like a doubtful availability for the NFC championship matchup with the Eagles on Sunday now looks like a guarantee of being active. Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Omenihu at his Wednesday press conference.

"We're letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he's healthy he'll play this week," said Shanahan. "We've looked into it for the last 24 hours. Not necessarily myself, but other people. We feel very good letting the legal process take care of itself and don't feel we should kick him off the team at this time."

So the 49ers seem confident in their early findings and that the arrest will not lead to anything too severe. Given it was a domestic violence arrest, these are usually situations where a team will leave a player inactive until it is all sorted. Of course, things can always change as the week progresses, but this appears to be a clear vote of confidence by the 49ers on Omenihu's arrest.

Police reportedly were called to Omenihu's residence in San Jose at 4:39 p.m. on Monday. His girlfriend alleges that Omenihu pushed her to the ground during an argument. Police officers could not see any visible injuries on her, and she declined medical assistance. Nonetheless, the police officers arrested Omenihu after he provided a statement and served him with a temporary restraining order. He has since posted bail and been released.

Omenihu (groin) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.