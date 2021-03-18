49ers Meeting With Joe Flacco

The 49ers have shown interest in Joe Flacco and are meeting with the veteran quarterback, according to reports.

This shouldn’t come as a big shock. When John Lynch was asked about the quarterback situation on the Eye Test for Two podcast, Lynch made it clear that the 49ers would be looking to improve their backup quarterback situation. “We very much believe in our quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo,” Lynch said. “I think the biggest thing for him is staying healthy. When he’s healthy, he’s played at a high level. So we got to do that, but we probably got to add someone. We probably need to improve ourselves so that if he’s not there, we’re alright, we can win games.”

This is a move that would make sense for San Francisco. Flacco would provide a veteran presence in the 49ers quarterback room and has experience running offensive schemes similar to that of Kyle Shanahan, playing under Gary Kubiak in 2014 with the Baltimore Ravens, posting the second-best passer rating of his career, and 2019 under Rich Scangarello with the Denver Broncos.

Despite turning 36 in January, Flacco still shows the ability to use his legs to make plays and the strong arm that helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to a win in Super Bowl XVLII.

The move also makes sense for San Francisco from a financial standpoint. Flacco’s salary last season with the New York Jets was only $1,562,500. If he is willing to take something close to that, he would fit nicely for the 49ers.