Watching the 49ers yesterday felt like we’d hopped into Doc Brown’s DeLorean and taken a trip back to September 30, 2018. On that date, the 49ers were in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, and jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead only to watch it evaporate by halftime thanks to turnovers and poor special teams. The 49ers had an opportunity to pull off a huge upset but couldn’t get out of their own way. We’ve seen this story before, and while the names on the back of the jerseys have changed, the directors are still the same.

- Javon Kinlaw showed up: The rookie first-round pick came into Sunday with no sacks on the season and hadn’t hit an opposing quarterback since September 27, but was able to fix both of those against the Saints. Kinlaw recorded his first NFL sack when he took down Jameis Winston in the third quarter, and followed that up shortly after when he helped take Winston down for another sack. Kinlaw finished the day with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles.

- Special teams blunders: The 49ers special teams unit was the biggest culprit on Sunday, allowing a 65-yard kickoff return, and muffed two punts. These mistakes provided excellent field position for a Saints offense that was struggling to move the ball throughout, and resulted in scoring drives of -6 yards, 21 yards and 22 yards.

- Missed second half opportunities: The 49ers had chances to get back into the game in the second half. On their opening possession they moved the ball into field goal territory before Nick Mullens threw an interception to Malcolm Jenkins to end the threat. Down 20-10 in the fourth quarter Saints quarterback Jameis Winston gift wrapped an interception for Jimmie Ward, but the safety dropped the ball. Instead of having the ball in Saints territory, the 49ers would see the defense stop the next play to force a punt only to have Richie James Jr. muff the second San Francisco punt of the day.

- No running game: The 49ers running game is nowhere to be found with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty gaining a total of 156 yards over the past three games. In 2019, the San Francisco rushing attack was held to less than 100 yards only four times, a total that they have matched in only ten games this season.

Anyone catch what Salvon Ahmed has been doing in Miami the past two weeks? The undrafted rookie spent training camp with the 49ers, but was released in August and picked up by the Dolphins. He didn’t see action through the first eight weeks of the season but has been given his shot over the last two weeks and made the most of it, racking up 123 yards and one touchdown on 28 attempts.

The 49ers look to get Raheem Mostert back after the bye, and there is also a chance that Tevin Coleman will return as well. The hope is that those two will provide a much-needed boost.

- Kerry Hyder continues his strong season: The free agent acquisition had another strong effort in New Orleans. Not only did Hyder add to his team-leading sack total, he was there to turn Winston into the waiting arms of Kinlaw and Jordan Willis for another sack and also showed great hustle chasing down Alvin Kamara to get the running back out of bounds after he broke free down the right sideline on a screen play in the third quarter. Hyder seems to be making the decision to move on from Dee Ford and his large salary after the season a bit easier for the team.

- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: The New Orleans safety was in the backfield repeatedly, sacking Nick Mullens once, hitting him on three other pass plays and making two other tackles for loss. Trent Williams noted after the game that the Saints had not shown this on film, but at some point, you would expect Kyle Shanahan would adjust his play calling to account for this. Even after halftime the 49ers had no answer until Gardner-Johnson went down with an arm injury.

- Six-week push: The bad news is that the 49ers go into their bye with a very faint glimmer of hope to return to the playoffs this season. The good news is that we have seen the fortunes of some teams swing in different directions rather rapidly through the first ten weeks of the season. When the 49ers come out of the bye week they will be nearly back to full strength with Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Richard Sherman expected to rejoin the lineup. If, and yes this is a big if, San Francisco can come out of the bye with wins over Los Angeles and Buffalo they could find themselves right back in the thick of the playoff chase heading into the final two weeks of the season.