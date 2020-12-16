Mike McGlinchey's Signature Plays Against Washington

We believe in you, Mike McGlinchey.

We all want you to succeed. That's why whenever you have a bad game, which seems like every week, Kyle Shanahan supports you. Has your back. Pumps you up. It's commendable.

We all know you're having a horrible season and the 49ers probably would bench you if they had any other solid options at offensive tackle. But they don't have solid options, so they stick by you. And even talk you up.

Here's what Shanahan said today when I asked him if he has considered benching you:

"No, I haven't considered that at all. Mike McGlinchey is our right tackle. I feel very good about our right tackle. Do I think he's playing the best he can? No. I (understand) the attention he got, especially getting that holding call on the last play, getting beat in a protection there. But he was also going against a good rusher. That's not an excuse, but I'm not going to sit and make a huge judgment off of that. McGlinchey played very good winning football for us last year. I do not think he's the reason we're struggling. I think it's a collective deal. I'm very happy with McGlinchey here. I know John (Lynch) and I would do that all over again (draft McGlinchey with the ninth pick) if we had the choice to."

What an impassioned defense.

Now, all you need to do is prove Shanahan right. And I want to help. So let's go through your worst plays from the loss to Washington -- there are only 15 of them -- and correct your mistakes.

Watch the breakdown below.