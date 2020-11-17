San Francisco 49ers Studs and Duds: Week 10

So close, yet so far.

Those five simple words are the epitome of the 49ers 13 to 27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The game was within reach for the vast majority of the contest. But when it was all said and done, the 49ers did not have the talent to pull off an upset.

Playing backups and lacking talent isn’t the sole reason the team lost this game, as Kyle Shanahan definitely deserves his share of criticism for a few questionable play-calls and not being able to make mid-game adjustments in a timely manner. As does the special teams unit.

When the game kicked off, everything was going the 49ers way. Shanahan called a beautiful 13-play scoring drive that put the team up 7-0. Then, Robert Saleh’s defense returned the favor and forced the Saints into a three-and-out.

Shanahan’s offense went three-and-out itself, but got a second crack at it because of a muffed punt by the Saints. The 49ers eventually set themselves up with a first and goal from the six yard line, but couldn’t punch it in for six. A missed opportunity there, but nonetheless, the game was looking promising with a 10-0 lead.

The Saints answered with a field goal, then the 49ers’ next offensive drive was when the first tremor took place, which would eventually lead to an avalanche the team could not stop.

On a 3rd and 9, Jordan Reed made a spectacular catch to pick up eight yards. Then on 4th and 1 from the 49ers’ 47 yard line, Kyle Shanahan punted. It was a conservative decision to say the least, especially considering the team didn’t exactly have anything to lose.

Saleh’s defense again did it’s job, but Trent Taylor and Ken Webster -who was in uniform over Ahkello “healthy scratch” Witherspoon- completely fumbled away all of the 49ers momentum with a special team’s mishap. Hindsight is always 20/20, but if Shanahan goes for it instead of punting, this specific scenario could’ve been avoided.

The Saints answer with a touchdown, making the score 10-10. The next drive Kyle Shanahan makes the decision to go for it, but gives the ball to Jerick McKinnon on a run-gun, which had zero chance of being converted into a 1st down. Come on, Kyle.

For basically a quarter and a half, the 49ers had every chance to put it on the Saints, but couldn’t take advantage of their opportunities nor make the most of the gifts they received like the muffed punt.

On the other hand, the Saints capitalized on every 49ers mistake in the 1st half. After the turnover on downs, Alvin Kamara scored his second touchdown of what would be a three touchdown day.

When the second quarter came to a close, the scoreboard read 17-10. Baffling considering it felt like the 49ers could’ve easily been up double digits.

That second touchdown of the first half was all the Saints needed, because the 49ers couldn’t get anything going on offense in the second half. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was wreaking havoc in the backfield all game long, and the offensive line struggled to block again.

Jameis Winston played the entire second half after Brees was knocked out of the game with fractured ribs and a punctured lung, which gave the 49ers an even better chance at winning. But the opposing quarterback becomes irrelevant when your offense can’t score.

With a 4-6 record it may be time to lose sight of the playoffs all together, and start to focus on developing younger players and evaluating the pieces this team has under contract moving forward.

The future looks bright with Brandon Aiyuk and Javon Kinlaw, as both first-round rookies played exceptionally well against the Saints. They both highlight the 49ers’ studs and duds list from Week 10, which I’ll break down right now.

STUDS

1) Javon Kinlaw

Going into this matchup, I was particularly hard on Javon Kinlaw. Through the previous nine weeks, he certainly flashed from time to time. Then again, so did Kevin Givens, who went undrafted in 2019. The bottom line is that Kinlaw was not flashing as much as you’d like to see from a first round pick.

Kinlaw’s performance against the Saints eased a lot of the doubt skeptics like myself had regarding his ability to take over games. He was absolutely dominant, and in this particular game was the best defender on defense.

Along the way of his best performance of the year, Kinlaw picked up one and a half quarterback sacks, which included the first of his career. Aside from the sacks, he was extremely disruptive all game long. For me, that's what’s most important. He made life uncomfortable for the Saints’ quarterbacks, whether it was Brees, Winston or Taysom Hill.

If Kinlaw can pile up a few more of these performances over the final six games of the regular season, then you have to feel real good about the selection. He needs to build off his performance against the Saints, and not let it be his best outing of the year.

We’ll see if he could do just that. Nonetheless, Kinlaw was a stud in Week 10.

2) Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk is starting to enter the territory where putting up a stat line of seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown no longer puts him on the stud list, because it is now an expectation or a routine for each game.

Even when Deebo Samuel is healthy, it’s hard not to feel like Brandon Aiyuk is the best wide receiver on the team. He is certainly more well-rounded at the position than Samuel, and is less gadget and more pure receiver.

Aiyuk has played in eight of the team’s 10 games this year, because of a lingering hamstring injury which held him out of Week 1, and a COVID-19 mishap that held him out of Week 9.

Over the course of eight games, Aiyuk has caught 35 passes for 446 yards, and three touchdowns. He’s also added another 61 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, off of five rushing attempts. Multiply those numbers by two, to fill out a 16 game season, and Aiyuk would put up 70 receptions for 892 yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

It’s been a tremendous first season from Aiyuk, and he’ll be a phenomenal weapon for whoever this team’s quarterback is next season.

3) Jordan Reed

Jordan Reed is flying up the offseason priority board, in regards to who the 49ers must re-sign. When Reed initially signed with the team, there were a lot of concerns as to whether or not continuing to play football was the best life decision for him. Those concerns certainly still exist, but there is no doubt he is still an above average pass-catching tight end.

It’s been a challenge to get both George Kittle and Reed on the field together this season, but when Reed is on the field alone, he finds a way to stand out. I’d imagine the team will try and do everything they can to bring him back in the offseason, so they can hopefully get the Kittle/Reed experience next season.

Against the Saints, Reed made a pair of jaw-dropping catches. First, he plucked the ball up with one hand, on a throw where the ball was nose-diving towards his shoe strings. Secondly, on a third down in the second half, he made a huge play on a contested catch over the middle of the field, where he absorbed contact and held onto the ball for a first down.

Reed finished the game with 5 receptions off of 6 targets, and 62 yards. Give Reed a new contract in the offseason, please.

4) Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh’s defense played extremely well. They allowed 27 points, but that number is largely an inflated number because of three special teams errors. When the 49ers’ defense had a full field to work with, the defense did its part.

Saleh’s defense held the Saints to 237 yards, a measly 4.2 yards per play, and 2 of 12 on third down. The performance on the defensive side of the ball made for a possibility of an upset, but the other two units -- the offense and special teams -- couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Duds

1) Special Teams

It’s one thing to make a single special teams error, it's another to make three.

First the unit allowed a 75 yard kick return, which set the Saints up for their first score of the day.

Then the unit muffed a punt, because of Trent Taylor and Ken Webster, which resulted in the Saints second score of the day, tying the game up at 10.

Finally, in the 4th quarter, while the game was still in reach, Richie James muffed another punt.

Not one, not two, but three crucial mistakes made by special teams. The 49ers special teams unit has been atrocious this season, and has arguably costed them two games (Arizona and New Orleans).

2) Trent Taylor

Dante Pettis played his last snap for the 49ers after fumbling a kick return. I believe Taylor should never play a snap for the 49ers again, after completely mismanaging a punt. To begin with, he should’ve caught the ball after signaling for a fair catch. Then, after deciding not to catch it, he didn’t even tell his teammates to get out of the way. It’s inexcusable.

Taylor brings nothing to the offense as a receiver, and offers nothing as a returner. We have seen enough of Taylor to know he is awful at playing football in the year 2020. He was good in 2017, but after battling injuries, which I admire, he just does not have it anymore.

Give him the ole Pettis treatment, throw him in the doghouse, and say sayonara.

No. More. Trent. Taylor.

3) The Ground Game

Blame it on the lack of explosiveness from Jerick “tired legs” McKinnon, blame it on the abysmal offensive line, blame it on Kyle Shanahan. Whoever you want to blame it on, the 49ers’ run-game is nonexistent. Averaging two yards per rush is absolutely pathetic.

4) Arik Armstead

Hello? Arik, are you there? I guess not.

Must I elaborate?

Follow me on Twitter:

@NinerNick_22