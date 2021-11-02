49ers to Trade for Charles Omenihu

The 49ers just made a move ahead of today's trade deadline.

They are acquiring defensive end Charles Omenihu in a trade with the Houston Texans, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 49ers will send the Texans a future late-round pick in this deal.

"The former fifth rounder, who has been an intriguing trade name for weeks, has a new landing spot," Rapoport tweeted. Then he added, "With a scarcity of pass-rushers available, Omenihu drew plenty of interest."

Rapoport is trying hard to sell 49ers fans on this move, which is strange. Omenihu should improve the 49ers defense, and he might even become a terrific pass rusher on the 49ers, but he has zero sacks this season and only seven so far in his career. And the 49ers got him for a future late rounder. If Omenihu truly drew as much interest as Rapoport implied, the Texans would have gotten something of value for him.

This is a minor move for depth. Omenihu is a backup for Samson Ebukam and Arik Armstead. More than anything, Omenihu should improve the 49ers run defense.

The pass rusher who actually drew lots of interest on the trade market was Von Miller, who went to the Rams in exchange for a second rounder and a third rounder. If the 49ers wanted to make a drastic addition, Miller would have been the one. But instead, they wanted more depth at a position where they had it already.

Too bad they didn't trade for a cornerback. That's where they really need more players.