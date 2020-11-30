San Francisco 49ers Week 12 Monday Musings

People need to show respect for the performance from Nick Mullens yesterday. While Mullens was far from perfect he was clutch when the team needed him to be

People need to show respect for the performance from Nick Mullens yesterday.

While Mullens was far from perfect, he was clutch when the team needed him to be. In the fourth quarter the 49ers offense looked dead, they could not block anyone and gave up a touchdown on a fumble, and then suddenly Mullens caught fire. On the final two 49ers possessions Mullens would complete nine of his eleven passes for 87 yards. Kyle Shanahan did a terrific job of getting things started by calling for a couple easy completions to Deebo Samuel on a swing screen to start it off that gained four, followed up by a six yard completion over the middle to Jordan Reed for a first down, and then a jet sweep for Samuel that would gain three. The next two plays would be completions of 12 and 20 yards to Kendrick Bourne and Kyle Juszczyk with motion in the back field to look like the swing screen was an option. That motion definitely affected the defense, and Mullens made them pay.

With the game now tied, Mullens and Shanahan didn’t let up. After a seven yard completion in the right flat to Jerick McKinnon and facing third and two, Mullens would hit Samuel on a quick slant that the 49ers best offensive weapon would take for a 24 yard gain. On the next play Shanahan would dial up another easy throw on a swing screen to Samuel for a gain of seven that put the 49ers on the edge of field goal range. The running game would convert for a first down, a four yard completion to Samuel following an incompletion to Bourne along with a four yard run from Raheem Mostert that featured a terrific block by Ross Dwelley on Aaron Donald would set the 49ers up for a Robbie Gould field goal to win the game.

As was already noted, Mullens was far from perfect and missed some throws, but his performance was as good as anything we have seen from Jimmy Garoppolo this season and in a lot of ways was very reminiscent of what we saw from Garoppolo throughout the final five games of 2017.

- Deebo Samuel makes the 49ers offense go: Samuel is the key that unlocks Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Let’s face it, the 49ers offensive line leaves a lot to be desired and Samuel provides cover for their deficiencies. We’ve now seen this in each of the last three 49ers wins. The jet sweeps which are nothing other than a forward handoff and the swing screen game allow the offense to attack the edge of the defense and take stress off of the offensive line. When Kyle Shanahan calls these plays for Samuel and they are successful it opens up everything else. This happens because the eyes of the defense move to the back field and open up throws on the second level just like what we saw yesterday and saw previously when the 49ers beat Los Angeles at home and New England.

- Kevin Givens is so good: While the undrafted free agent was credited with only two tackles, he made his presence known yesterday. On the Rams second play after halftime his pressure and hit on Jared Goff led to an inaccurate throw that landed in the arms of Javon Kinlaw and was returned for a touchdown. Givens also had a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss. The emergence of Givens may make it easier for the 49ers to part with D.J. Jones who is set to be a free agent after the season. Givens and Kerry Hyder Jr have done a terrific job in their roles throughout this season and have gone a long way to minimize the loss of Nick Bosa.

- 49ers secondary: You can’t help but feel for Jamar Taylor. He was playing very well in the slot with K’Waun Williams out. His injury may have helped the 49ers stumble into their best secondary lineup with Emmanuel Moseley taking his spot in the slot. That along with the return of Richard Sherman puts the best 49ers cover corners onto the field.

While Sherman may have lost a step, he definitely hasn’t lost his football intelligence. Sherman has never been the most physically gifted player, but his understanding of what is happening in front of him has made him one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL the past ten years. We saw that on full display yesterday, with his early interception of Jared Goff being the shining example.

4th and 1: I got on Kyle Shanahan last week for his play call on fourth and one because it was so predictable. I would be remiss if I didn’t give him credit for his call in the same situation yesterday. His call to go with a fullback dive to Kyle Juszczyk was a terrific change up. Juszczyk is one of the best players on the 49ers offense and he came through big a couple of times during the 49ers two late drives to get the win. Shanahan also called Juszczyk’s number for a six yard run in the second quarter. Atta boy, Kyle.

- Playoff picture: Here is what I wrote about the 49ers playoff chances following their loss to New Orleans: “The bad news is that the 49ers go into their bye with a very faint glimmer of hope to return to the playoffs this season. The good news is that we have seen the fortunes of some teams swing in different directions rather rapidly through the first ten weeks of the season. When the 49ers come out of the bye week they will be nearly back to full strength with Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Richard Sherman expected to rejoin the lineup. If, and yes this is a big if, San Francisco can come out of the bye with wins over Los Angeles and Buffalo they could find themselves right back in the thick of the playoff chase heading into the final two weeks of the season.”

Everything in that paragraph has held true. The Arizona Cardinals are the team that has seen their fortunes swing, back to back losses coupled with the 49ers win yesterday have narrowed the gap to only one game. The return of Mostert, Samuel and Sherman paid huge dividends yesterday. The 49ers are now halfway through a tough two game stretch. If the 49ers can pull off a victory next week against Buffalo all signs are pointing to a huge matchup in Arizona with a playoff berth on the line in week 16.