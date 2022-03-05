Trent Williams Paired With Tyler Smith Would Provide Destructive 49ers OL Duo

A versatile prospect from Tulsa has made a name for himself in more ways than one at the NFL Combine this week.

One of the 49ers' more prevailing needs this offseason is, without a doubt, at the quarterback position. While the signal-caller is essential, the bodies up front are equally as pivotal to a team's success.

Without Trent Williams last season, it is unlikely the team arrives at the NFC Championship Game.

While Williams is a mainstay at the starting left tackle position, the rest of the Niners offensive line remains in flux with free agency on the horizon.

With the team prone to spend cap space at skill positions rather than in the trenches, the NFL Draft is rapidly entering the team's crosshairs next month.

Tulsa's Tyler Smith is an offensive lineman who has made a name for himself this week at the NFL Combine based on his physical attributes alone. In addition, a 5.04 40-yard dash time as an offensive lineman will turn some heads as well.

Many have said that Tyler is one of the most fierce competitors in this year's draft class. He is a lineman that possesses the old-school mentality of punishing opponents on every block.

When asked about the origins of his relentless style of play at the Combine, he offered this response:

A former defensive lineman who converted to the football's offensive side brings over an attacking mindset that can undoubtedly benefit the 49ers front.

With that being said, he started 23 games at the left tackle position as a Golden Hurricane in college. For a fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense, he would have to adjust to a new position, whether right tackle or, more ideally, offensive guard.

As a 6-5, 330 pounder, he and Trent Williams paired alongside one another could prove to be a dynamic pairing that elevates the Niners offense in pass protection as well.

All in all, Smith is still adjusting to life on the offensive side of the trench. There is plenty of room for improvement, and the sky is the limit for him in terms of what he could accomplish at the NFL level.