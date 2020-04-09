Santa Clara County Official Gives Bleak Outlook for Return of Sports

The NFL has remained positive that the 2020 regular season will be able to kick off on time, despite the current pandemic due to COVID-19.

If it does, somehow end up starting on time, then the San Francisco 49ers might be out of luck when it comes to home games at the very least.

According to the LA Times, Santa Clara County executive officer Jeffrey Smith revealed on April 7, that November seems to be the best case scenario for the return of sports.

To be exact, Smith does not expect there would be “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving. This is not something that’s going to be easy to do.”

If Thanksgiving is the best case scenario for the 49ers, and the rest of sports in the bay area, to return to normal, then the NFL might not even start at all.

As previously stated, the league seems positive it will start on time. However, this is a fluid situation. The future is not guaranteed since self-quarantine is being assessed month-by-month. To envision the NFL starting is quite idealistic.

Even if the regular season does somehow kickoff on time, then how will they address the 49ers' situation?

Will they play in the stadium without any fans? Will they have to change locations to play in an area not as impacted?

That decision is going to create quite the ruckus for the league and the 49ers. The NFL Draft itself is already creating a funk across the league. Either way you look at it, the 2020 NFL season is not looking good.