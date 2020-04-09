All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Santa Clara County Official Gives Bleak Outlook for Return of Sports

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The NFL has remained positive that the 2020 regular season will be able to kick off on time, despite the current pandemic due to COVID-19.

If it does, somehow end up starting on time, then the San Francisco 49ers might be out of luck when it comes to home games at the very least. 

According to the LA Times, Santa Clara County executive officer Jeffrey Smith revealed on April 7, that November seems to be the best case scenario for the return of sports. 

To be exact, Smith does not expect there would be “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving. This is not something that’s going to be easy to do.”  

If Thanksgiving is the best case scenario for the 49ers, and the rest of sports in the bay area, to return to normal, then the NFL might not even start at all. 

As previously stated, the league seems positive it will start on time. However, this is a fluid situation. The future is not guaranteed since self-quarantine is being assessed month-by-month. To envision the NFL starting is quite idealistic. 

Even if the regular season does somehow kickoff on time, then how will they address the 49ers' situation? 

Will they play in the stadium without any fans? Will they have to change locations to play in an area not as impacted?

That decision is going to create quite the ruckus for the league and the 49ers. The NFL Draft itself is already creating a funk across the league. Either way you look at it, the 2020 NFL season is not looking good. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Nick Bosa Opens 2nd in 2020 Defensive Player of Year Odds

Nick Bosa was a human wrecking ball last season for the San Francisco 49ers. Opposing offenses constantly needed to double-team him or chip him at the line just to slow him down. That is almost unheard of for a rookie pass rusher.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Trade Down to Select DT Ross Blacklock

Picking 13th overall in the NFL draft has given the San Francisco 49ers extensive flexibility. Everything is on the table for them, whether they draft a wide receiver or an offensive tackle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Ninergarcia

NFL Draft 2020: Examining what the 49ers Options are at Defensive Tackle

When the San Francisco 49ers traded away DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft, they subsequently created a large void on the interior of the defensive line.

Nick_Newman

by

Footballfan55

Report: 49ers Meet With Cal Safety Ashtyn Davis

This might come as a surprise given that the 49ers just heavily invested in Jimmie Ward and have more pressing needs along the roster, but it never hurts to look at the talent in your backyard.

Maverick Pallack

NFL Pre-Draft Power Rankings: 49ers Placed at No. 4 Following Buckner Trade

Not many moves were conducted by the San Francisco 49ers during free agency. At this point, it is safe to say that the team will not be making any more additions.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Report: 49ers Hold Pre-Draft Meeting With Notre Dame Safety Jalen Elliott

With the 49ers needing additional depth in their secondary, Elliott projects as a potential day three pick for San Francisco's defense.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF

NFL Draft 2020: Cornerback is an Overlooked Need for 49ers

Cornerback may not look like a glaring need now for the San Francisco 49ers, but it is important to note that after the season the 49ers top four players at the position are set to hit free agency.

Nick_Newman

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR KJ Hamler

Penn State's KJ Hamler is largely projected to go in the second round as he presumably could be a player to target if the 49ers trade back on day one of the draft.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Four 49ers Land on NFL All-Decade Team

Monday, the NFL released its choices for the the league’s all-decade team. The Pro Football Hall of Fame provided a 48-member selection panel to select 52 players and two head coaches as the best at their positions from 2010 to 2019.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Jadeveon Clowney Returning to the Seahawks are "Slim to None"

DE Jadeveon Clowney returning to the Seahawks is reportedly looking bleak. This news bodes well for the 49ers as a division opponent will lose a quality talent.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55