All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Shanahan on Deebo Samuel: "The moment was never too big for him"

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Today was the first time that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan held a press conference since his exit interview in Santa Clara a few weeks ago. Shanahan has had time to simmer on the results of Super Bowl LIV and is now ready to turn the page to 2020.

Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers brass are in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine where the team hopes to find adequate players in April's draft. When the 49ers were here last year, they did an excellent job at analyzing players who they would end up selecting in the draft. Players like wide receiver Deebo Samuel who emerged as a dangerous player last season.

When asked why Samuel was able to be such an impact player and skip the developmental stage, Shanahan answered: “Because of how good a football player he is. When I say that, I don’t in the receiver position. I mean, he’s a good receiver and can only get better, but Deebo is as fearless of a rookie as I’ve ever been around. He’s extremely tough, wants the ball in his hands, will fight for everything, he’ll play injured. 

"The game was never too big for him. The moment was never too big for him and that’s why he helped us huge this year. He can get a lot better developing in his routes and things like that, and while he continues to do that, it’s nice that you don’t have to wait on all that. You can still use him because of how tough he is in every other aspect.”

The selection of Samuel was a phenomenal succession selection following Nick Bosa. The 49ers were able to precisely hit on their first two draft selections that would become key players in the team's Super Bowl run. With Samuel, the 49ers saw a hunger and aggressiveness from a receiver that hadn't been felt on the team since Anquan Boldin.

The crazy part of his aggressive nature is that he was only a rookie last season. Just imagine what he will do in 2020 now that he has full on Super Bowl season and another offseason under his belt. San Francisco is going to need Samuel to elevate his level of play because they will still be lacking at the receiver position.

Samuel is currently the only contributing receiver returning next season. Emmanuel Sanders who acquired mid-season via trade is set to become an unrestricted free agent. I would say that it is unlikely he re-signs with the 49ers since there is a strong chance he can get one last lucrative deal elsewhere. Kendrick Bourne will more likely than not be back on the team, but he is a restricted free agent. Another team could come to poach him away after he finished the season strong.

The 2020 draft is the perfect time for the 49ers to consider adding another talent at receiver. Although they may feel reluctant to do so because of all the draft capital they have given up at the position. Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd loom large following their injuries that ended any hope of a return last season. Wide receiver is once again a mystery for the 49ers in the offseason.

At least they know that they have a sure thing with Deebo Samuel who is poised for a breakout sophomore season in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Positions 49ers Should Key in on at NFL Scouting Combine

With a very limited salary cap space, the San Francisco 49ers will need to bolster their team through the draft. It all starts this week at the NFL scouting combine.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

San Francisco 49ers: Four Free agents to Avoid

With such limited salary cap space, the 49ers will have to look for players they can get on a cheap deal or a player that desires to be on a contender. Some of these players will make for great fits, while others will not benefit the team.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFL Scouting Combine 49ers First Step to Succeed in 2020

For the San Francisco 49ers, today begins their first step towards reappearing in the Super Bowl. Accomplishing such a feat will require a strong offseason to keep the team trending upwards.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

PFF Names Jimmie Ward as 49ers’ Most Improved Player

When healthy and playing his natural position, Jimmie Ward showed that he can be a versatile safety that can play in the box or play single-high with phenomenal range.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

What Should the 49ers do with Pending Free Agent Emmanuel Sanders?

With the offseason now in full swing, every organization has a lot of decisions to make and one of the most difficult ones for the San Francisco 49ers is what to do with Emmanuel Sanders.

Matt Holder

by

HotBoyz

Ranking 49ers' Top Five Games in 2019

The 2019-2020 season was a great one for the 49ers. Yes, it didn’t end with a Super Bowl win, but the season was very exciting and brought Championship-level football back to the Bay Area.

Maverick Pallack

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers' Richard Sherman Pushes Back on Newly Proposed CBA

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman who, like many, have taken to social media to voice their push back against the new collective bargaining agreement.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

New CBA Playoff Format Could Have Benefited 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The 49ers could have been viewed as the favorite in that matchup since the Chiefs would've played for three consecutive weeks until the bye week prior to the Super Bowl.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

PFF Predicts Emmanuel Sanders Will Leave 49ers for Patriots

The Niners will have to let some of their free agents walk, like wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He could very well be someone the 49ers do not want to commit to with their limited cap space

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Adding Vertical Receiving Threat Will Enhance 49ers' Offense

One of the ways that the Niners can cement the receiver position is bringing in a player who can stretch the field. Adding a vertical receiving threat will enhance the 49ers' offense.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF