Shanahan on Deebo Samuel: "The moment was never too big for him"

Today was the first time that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan held a press conference since his exit interview in Santa Clara a few weeks ago. Shanahan has had time to simmer on the results of Super Bowl LIV and is now ready to turn the page to 2020.

Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers brass are in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine where the team hopes to find adequate players in April's draft. When the 49ers were here last year, they did an excellent job at analyzing players who they would end up selecting in the draft. Players like wide receiver Deebo Samuel who emerged as a dangerous player last season.

When asked why Samuel was able to be such an impact player and skip the developmental stage, Shanahan answered: “Because of how good a football player he is. When I say that, I don’t in the receiver position. I mean, he’s a good receiver and can only get better, but Deebo is as fearless of a rookie as I’ve ever been around. He’s extremely tough, wants the ball in his hands, will fight for everything, he’ll play injured.

"The game was never too big for him. The moment was never too big for him and that’s why he helped us huge this year. He can get a lot better developing in his routes and things like that, and while he continues to do that, it’s nice that you don’t have to wait on all that. You can still use him because of how tough he is in every other aspect.”

The selection of Samuel was a phenomenal succession selection following Nick Bosa. The 49ers were able to precisely hit on their first two draft selections that would become key players in the team's Super Bowl run. With Samuel, the 49ers saw a hunger and aggressiveness from a receiver that hadn't been felt on the team since Anquan Boldin.

The crazy part of his aggressive nature is that he was only a rookie last season. Just imagine what he will do in 2020 now that he has full on Super Bowl season and another offseason under his belt. San Francisco is going to need Samuel to elevate his level of play because they will still be lacking at the receiver position.

Samuel is currently the only contributing receiver returning next season. Emmanuel Sanders who acquired mid-season via trade is set to become an unrestricted free agent. I would say that it is unlikely he re-signs with the 49ers since there is a strong chance he can get one last lucrative deal elsewhere. Kendrick Bourne will more likely than not be back on the team, but he is a restricted free agent. Another team could come to poach him away after he finished the season strong.

The 2020 draft is the perfect time for the 49ers to consider adding another talent at receiver. Although they may feel reluctant to do so because of all the draft capital they have given up at the position. Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd loom large following their injuries that ended any hope of a return last season. Wide receiver is once again a mystery for the 49ers in the offseason.

At least they know that they have a sure thing with Deebo Samuel who is poised for a breakout sophomore season in 2020.