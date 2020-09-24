SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Should the 49ers Name Jason Verrett a Starter Against the Giants?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Ahkello Witherspoon could be one-and-done as the San Francisco 49ers' No. 2 cornerback. 

Jason Verrett has been a full participant this week at practice and is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants.

“So, JV, he’s full-go, full participation," said defensive coordinator Robert Saleh at his presser on Thursday. "He's been getting good reps. He looks really good. He feels really good. He's saying all the right things. His vibe has been awesome. I’ve got to go in and watch the tape to see how today's practice was exactly for him and obviously talk to Kyle about what the choices are and options are with regards to him on game day, but he looks good. If he can continue stacking up days, it'll be a matter of time before he gets his opportunity.”

The "matter of time" that Saleh is referring to could very well be Sunday. The 49ers did everything they could in training camp to have Verrett be setup as the No. 3 cornerback behind Richard Sherman and Emmanuel Moseley. It wasn't until he got injured that allowed Witherspoon to step back into the fold.

But now that Verrett is healthy again, the 49ers could feel compelled to start him.

So should the 49ers name Verrett as the starter against the Giants?

I fully expect them to, but do not believe they should.

Starting Verrett is always a risk because he is the most injury prone player on the team next to Jordan Reed. Rolling him out on the MetLife field turf seems like a huge gamble given what the 49ers just suffered last week against the Jets.

Even if the field were not an issue, Verrett should not supplant Witherspoon, at least not yet. 

Witherspoon didn't have himself a good game last week, but he also didn't have a bad game. Yes, he gave up the last score to the Jets, but that was a point where the game was out of reach and it was on a scramble play. Anytime a play turns into backyard football, a cornerback is almost always at a disadvantage.

Still, I am sure that play is going to bug Witherspoon because I still do not see him playing with confidence. He most likely will never get it again and could benefit from a change of scenery. But until he gives the 49ers a true compelling reason to pull him, like giving up plays again, then he should remain as the starter.

Either way, I think it isn't question on IF Verrett will start, but WHEN? 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Good Jimmy and Bad Jimmy

Here are the best and worst plays from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Week 2.

Grant Cohn

49ers Express Concerns about Playing on MetLife Stadium Turf

Two 49ers tore their ACLs on the MetLife field last Sunday. Now the 49ers have to play on that surface again this Sunday.

Grant Cohn

NFC West Week 3 Preview

Your guide to NFC West Week 3 matchups

Nick_Newman

The 49ers Best and Worst Play Calls from their Win over the Jets

Here are head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's best play calls from the 49ers 31-13 win over the Jets.

Grant Cohn

49ers Need to Establish an Offensive Identity Going Forward

Without Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, the San Francisco 49ers need their offense to pick up the slack.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Tevin Coleman could Miss the 49ers Next Four Games with Knee Injury

Tevin Coleman could miss the 49ers next four games according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Grant Cohn

Why Grant Cohn Loves the Idea of 49ers QB Nick Mullens

Here's why Grant Cohn loves the idea of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens.

Grant Cohn

49ers Post-Week 2 Under Reaction

Underreacting to the San Francisco 49ers rash of recent injuries from Week 2.

Leo Luna

49ers Edge Rushers Must Combine to Supplement Some of Nick Bosa's Loss

With Nick Bosa out for the season with an ACL tear, the 49ers will rely on a combination of players to fill in.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Dee Ford Out Indefinitely with Back Injury

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford reportedly is out indefinitely with a back injury.

Grant Cohn