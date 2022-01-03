Should Trey Lance Have Started from Week 1?

Trey Lance looked better and improved as the game went on. Why couldn't he have done that from Week 1?

The 49ers have one of the most robust and explosive offenses in the NFL. They have elite playmakers, good backs and one of the better offensive lines.

Couldn’t they have supported Trey Lance from the get-go?

Rookie quarterbacks' success is often determined by the team and organization around the player, not just the individual. Prior to the start of the season no one thought Mac Jones would be the best in the class or that Trevor Lawrence would be labeled a ‘bust.’

But when you look at the context around them, it makes more sense. Jones has some of the best support any rookie has had in the past five seasons (coach and teammates) while Lawrence arguably has the worst support system.

The game on Sunday was not perfect from Lance, but what we saw is emblematic of the reason he should have been starting - even when he makes mistakes, his big plays makeup for the negative ones. Also (and more importantly), Lance got better and developed as the game went on.

He made one mistake (the interception) and responded by the end of the half, driving the team downfield with 38 seconds left to score a field goal. After throwing the interception, Lance went on to finish the game 11 of 18 for 207 yards, 2 touchdowns and 16 rushing yards.

Brian Balldinger from NFL network broke down Lance’s resurgence after the early INT.

When asked about settling down after the mistake, Lance was candid about feeling more comfortable: "Yeah, I think I got into a better rhythm. Probably settled in after that two minute drive, I think that is when I started talking to Rich Scangarello and Kyle Shanahan and kind of let them know that I felt settled, honestly. But yeah, hopefully can get started faster, whenever that next time is."

Ultimately, this was a positive outing for Lance and the 49ers as they kept their playoff hopes alive with a win. But if they had decided to let Lance be starter from Week 1, he would be better developed at this point in the season.

The 49ers team as constructed has been enough to make the playoffs this season (or have a chance) but with Jimmy Garoppolo they've proven that they could only go so far. In Garoppolo's past 21 starts, the team is 11-10.

With how elite the 49ers players and staff are, they certainly could have supported Lance along the way to be in a similar position. The 49ers were never going to contend for a Super Bowl this season with a rookie QB and Garoppolo paid as the fifth-highest paid player in the league, anyway.

But in order to maximize their Super Bowl window, they should have started Lance to let him learn and be in the best position to contend for the next three years of his rookie contract.