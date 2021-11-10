Should Kyle Shanahan Step Down From Making Personnel Decisions?

"Checks and balances" process might be necessary for Kyle Shanahan when it comes to finding success for the 49ers.

Coming out of their Bye week, the "crisis mode" label was attached to the 49ers.

General manager John Lynch was "adamant" that there was nothing to be in a panic about with the team. Well, it looks like he spoke too soon.

The 49ers are definitely in a crisis right now. They have issues from top to bottom and it all starts with head coach Kyle Shanahan. Not a single thing has gone right with him this season. Not his play calling, which is supposed to be his bread-and-butter, and certainly not his personnel decision making.

Head coaches who act as game planner AND as the general manager hardly ever work. Jon Gruden and Bill O'Brien are the most recent figures in those roles and those two proved how incompetent they were with personnel decision making. The only acceptable person who can teeter totter between the two roles is Bill Belichick who I think we will leave out of this since he is the greatest coach of all time.

Shanahan is stuck between calling plays, formulating a plan and trying to make decisions on the roster. All three are failing miserably, but one thing that can help him call plays better again and overall improve the team is if he lessens his workload. Surrendering one of the roles he has, ideally as the "general manager," would in theory be beneficial to him as the head coach. It is not like his decisions have been helpful for the team.

So should Shanahan step down from making personnel decisions?

He should've stepped down yesterday.

That is how badly he needs to forfeit that role. This is the problem with head coaches who have total dictatorships of the roster. They are almost always irrational and short sighted. The two coaches I mentioned earlier exemplified that. How did Gruden trade away Khalil Mack and not get adequate compensation? Or even call his holdout bluff? How did O'Brien not get more in a deal for DeAndre Hopkins? Or not figure out how to work out the relationship?

Now, Shanahan has not reached that level yet, but he is knocking on that door. He is irrational in his own ways right now like putting his rookies and other young talent on a short leash. He is irrational by continuing to roll out Jimmy Garoppolo, a guy who has no future with the 49ers, despite knowing he is an extremely flawed and limited player. Shanahan just lacks vision, hence the short sightedness.

How much worse off would the 49ers have actually been with Lance?

I am sure the first quarter of the season would've been a drag. But that is to be expected. Lance is a ROOKIE, and it is on Shanahan and his staff to work with him through his growing pains. The same can be said with Deommodore Lenoir who has looked promising since training camp. Yet, because he had some poor reps against the Packers and arguably the best receiver in the game in Davante Adams, he gets pulled.

Newsflash Kyle -- rookies make mistakes.

It's okay to do so. It does not indicate that they are losing confidence. If anything, pulling them so early after initial mistakes can hurt them just the same or worse because you are basically telling them you have zero faith in them.

If Shanahan were to step down, Lynch would be the obvious choice to takeover and finally act his title. But I can never envision a scenario where Shanahan ever lets his power go. Lynch is a Hall of Fame player and it doesn't even look like Shanahan heeds his perspective highly enough.

At the very least, it should be entertained that he needs to at least level off of his power. Let Lynch and others have more say. Let them have more juice and pull. Shanahan needs to stop acting like a stubborn guy and be more open with things. Usually the greatest coaches are adaptable and flexible. I just don't know if Shanahan has that in him.

However you feel on this, there needs to be a power check of control with Shanahan.