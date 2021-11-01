Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Should the 49ers be Aggressive Ahead of the Trade Deadline?

    The NFL trade deadline is near as the 49ers face a decision to stand pat or make a move.
    Being back in the winner's circle was critical for the 49ers.

    Losing a fifth straight game would have ultimately folded their season. Luckily, they handled their business in Chicago and will now look toward their rematch with the Cardinals.

    However, before they can hone in on that matchup, the 49ers have some order of business to address. The trade deadline is right around the corner. All teams have until Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET to make a move. As usual, the Rams are actively aggressive around this time as they have acquired renowned pass rusher Von Miller from the Broncos. The rich keep getting richer.

    Meanwhile, the 49ers have a decision to make if they want to follow their division rival's path. This was always meant to be a "win it all" season for the 49ers. They almost have to make a move here even if it isn't a groundbreaking trade. The 49es have issues on this team that they could try to address such as an extra pass rusher, cornerback, or even an offensive lineman. After the Vikings loss to the Cowboys, the 49ers returned to the playoff picture, so a move right now could set themselves up for increased success.

    Should the 49ers be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline?

    The answer should be yes.

    This team all offseason was touted as a playoff contender. That they would make up for their miserable 2020 year in 2021. The fact that they are conducting "run it back 2.0" this year is a testament to that. I mean, isn't that why Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter in favor of allowing Trey Lance to develop? 

    Now I know it takes two teams to tango and there are multiple factors involved to make a trade happen. But the 49ers have to at least be tapping team's on the shoulder and actively discussing potential offers. If they can just get even a tad better with a trade, they should do it. Throw some chips on the table and take a swing. See what happens. 

    Unfortunately, I see no way the 49ers come close to any trade. I don't even think they'll take initiative to pursue a trade either. Kyle Shanahan views his team fine the way it is. He feels comfortable with the veterans he has at cornerback. He likes Daniel Brunskill at right guard and they have Aaron Banks who they hope can finally find his way. Pass rusher is surprisingly where I believe they could use some help because you never know with Dee Ford and they have been inconsistent in that area.

    But again, I am not holding my breath that the 49ers make any moves. 

    If they are so adamant that they are a playoff team and should be in the dance, then they need to figure out a way to make their team better because right now they are not some mighty team that isn't without their flaws. One win against the Bears does not wash away the putridness they have displayed this season. Look back on your flaws, identity them, and conduct ways to improve.

