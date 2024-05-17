Should the 49ers be Betting Favorites in Every Game in 2024?
Predictions for win/loss records for teams have already commenced now that the NFL has released the 2024 schedule.
It is always a blind prediction considering there is zero indication how most of the teams will look like and all. Regardless of it, that doesn't stop betting lines being set on games. And it just so happens that the San Francisco 49ers are the favorite in every single one of their games in 2024, per Pro Football Talk.
That also includes their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that is more so to do that the 49ers are playing at home. Teams at home always get initially favored at -3 and eventually fluctuate. It's pretty crazy to consider that the 49ers are favored in every game despite the season being four months away.
So, should the 49ers be betting favorites in every game in 2024?
As of now, yes absolutely. On paper, the 49ers are still one of the best teams in the NFL. Last season the 49ers blew out plenty of teams, so they cleared a lot of betting lines that they were favored in. The NFC still runs through the 49ers.
Now that time has passed since their heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, it is tough to imagine the 49ers not being likely to return to the big game. The constant emotional letdown might not be that drastic or significant when the season rolls around.
It is also a decent chance that the 49ers end up not being favorites in a game or two as the season draws closer. That's the thing with betting lines is they're always moving and are unpredictable.