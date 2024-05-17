All 49ers

Should the 49ers be Betting Favorites in Every Game in 2024?

The 49ers are betting favorites for every single one of their games in 2024. Should it be that way?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Predictions for win/loss records for teams have already commenced now that the NFL has released the 2024 schedule.

It is always a blind prediction considering there is zero indication how most of the teams will look like and all. Regardless of it, that doesn't stop betting lines being set on games. And it just so happens that the San Francisco 49ers are the favorite in every single one of their games in 2024, per Pro Football Talk.

That also includes their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that is more so to do that the 49ers are playing at home. Teams at home always get initially favored at -3 and eventually fluctuate. It's pretty crazy to consider that the 49ers are favored in every game despite the season being four months away.

So, should the 49ers be betting favorites in every game in 2024?

As of now, yes absolutely. On paper, the 49ers are still one of the best teams in the NFL. Last season the 49ers blew out plenty of teams, so they cleared a lot of betting lines that they were favored in. The NFC still runs through the 49ers.

Now that time has passed since their heartbreaking Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, it is tough to imagine the 49ers not being likely to return to the big game. The constant emotional letdown might not be that drastic or significant when the season rolls around.

It is also a decent chance that the 49ers end up not being favorites in a game or two as the season draws closer. That's the thing with betting lines is they're always moving and are unpredictable.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.