Should the 49ers Bring Back Jaquiski Tartt?

An emergency band-aid just became available for the 49ers at safety.

Jaquiski Tartt is once again a free agent after the Eagles released him. His release comes at a time when the 49ers are lacking at safety. Injuries are taking a toll at the position. Jimmie Ward is set to miss the first four games of the regular season, while Dontae Johnson is still working his way back.

Bringing Tartt back looks like a sound decision the 49ers can make, so should they?

No.

Leave Tartt in the past. I get the need at safety is there with Ward hurt, and you never know if someone else at the position will sustain an injury that strains the position further. But bringing him back with Talanoa Hufanga as the starter is an awkward situation. Tartt is just going to be good with being a depth player after being the starter for years?

It is just a weird situation the 49ers should avoid. Safety isn't that desperate to bring him back. If the 49ers defense is as elite as they are expected to be, then they can overcome the loss of Ward for some games. It's not like they are facing an elite team in the first few weeks of the season. They will be fine. There shouldn't be a cause to panic with him out. It just looks like a great situation with Tartt being released now.

The 49ers should not have interest in bringing him back. Tartt is in the past. And once they release Jimmy Garoppolo soon, then they can finally leave all of those injury-riddled players behind them. Besides, I doubt Tartt will want to come back. He'll probably land back on his feet soon as other teams continue to shape their roster.