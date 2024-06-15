Should the 49ers Enforce the Fines on Brandon Aiyuk?
Brandon Aiyuk was missing in action when the San Francisco 49ers held mandatory minicamp.
It was the least surprising occurrence since Aiyuk is seeking out a contract extension from the 49ers. He was never going to show up for any of the offseason practices the 49ers held regardless of it being mandatory or not.
As a result of Aiyuk being absent, the 49ers have the right to fine him for it. The fines so far are totaling $101,716, which will only increase if Aiyuk misses training camp practices too. At the rate the negotiations between Aiyuk and the 49ers are going, he very well is going to miss more practices and continue to stockpile fines.
The 49ers usually do not enforce the fines on their players who are holding, but Aiyuk might be a different case for them. It feels like the 49ers are more likely to dig their feet in and not budge on the value of an extension that Aiyuk is looking for. Because of that, they probably don't want to waste time with him missing practice.
So, should the 49ers enforce the fines on Aiyuk?
Only if they are set on 2024 being the last season with him. Enforcing the fines after never doing it for Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa would send an incredibly bad message. It would easily hurt the relationship with Aiyuk who would be dead set on leaving the 49ers.
It doesn't matter if the 49ers are well within their right to enforce the fines. That isn't an option they should take. Plus, it could send a bad message for players in the future who are looking for contract extensions by holding out.
If the 49ers want Aiyuk to return to practice, then they have to cave in some more on the demands so that they can have their best wide receiver back.