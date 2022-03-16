Should the 49ers go After Julio Jones?

The 49ers passed on acquiring Julio Jones last year in a trade, but now they have a chance to sign him as a free agent.

There's a newly released player on the free agent market that can intrigue the 49ers.

Julio Jones has been released from the Titans after just one season. The Titans acquired Jones in a trade from the Falcons back in June 2021. It was a hope that he could help elevate the offense of the Titans opposite of A.J. Brown. Unfortunately, that never took root as injuries once again derailed Jones' season.

The stock of Jones is low right now, so he should be relatively cheap. Knowing this, the best way to increase his stock again and get right would be to go to a familiar face with the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan. Having Jones aboard is certainly something Shanahan would love. The 49ers could use a veteran wide receiver in their ranks and what better player than Jones?

So should the 49ers go after Jones?

Yes.

Last year when Jones was on the trade block, I did not advocate for the 49ers to trade for him. Surrendering draft capital and significant salary cap space was not a wise route to go for the 49ers with Jones.

However, now that he can sign freely and his value is low, he makes for an attractive signing. Jones should not cost much. I would say the 49ers could bring him in on a one-year deal worth $5 million to $6 million with incentives. That is the most they should be willing to go for him. Adding him to the offense will only be another weapon that can aid the development of Trey Lance. The experience that Jones can provide for someone such as Lance as he is familiar with Shanahan's offense could go a long way.

Remember, Jones is far cry from what he was a couple seasons or so ago. It isn't necessarily that he can't produce or be an impact player anymore. It is that his injuries have constantly plagued him. You have to wonder if he can ever play more than a half of a season anymore as he's only played in 19 games the last two seasons. I guess in that sense, he is a perfect fit for the 49ers as they love their cheap veteran free agents who are injury prone.

But I think he is worth the troubles.

He wouldn't be asked, or shouldn't at least, to do a hefty amount as he did in his Atlanta days. The most important thing with bringing Jones in is helping Lance. He can give pointers and tips along the way in Shanahan's offense from a receiver's perspective that can be useful to Lance. And ultimately, if it can help Lance I think it is worth it.

Besides, you never know if he can somehow find some stroke of health and become pretty productive again. Then suddenly the offense will really take off.