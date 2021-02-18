Should the 49ers Have Attempted to Trade for Carson Wentz?

A potential replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo is now off the table for the 49ers.

The Eagles have traded Carson Wentz to the Colts in exchange for their 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. The Colts didn't really give up much for Wentz. If Wentz can even get to half of what he was a few seasons ago, then the Colts will be soaring.

Since the cost for Wentz wasn't pressing, should the 49ers have attempted to trade for him?

Absolutely not.

Even if there is hope that Wentz could ascend back into a solid starter, which wouldn't be farfetched under Kyle Shanahan, his contract is still hefty. Not to mention the character concerns that surround Wentz. The fact that his teammates, outside of Zach Ertz, didn't seem to like him says a lot.

The only reason the Colts acquired Wentz, aside from being desperate, is because Frank Reich was his offensive coordinator with the Eagles during their Super Bowl run. Reich played a major factor into the MVP caliper season that Wentz had during their championship season before Wentz sustained an injury.

Familiarity means everything to a coach when acquiring players. That isn't to say Wentz wouldn't have fit with Shanahan, but there was definitely some baggage tied to Wentz. I applaud the 49ers for not joining the sweepstakes for him. Consider this, the Bears were reportedly the only other team in on Wentz with the Colts. No one wanted to touch him.

I mean, anytime a player, especially a starting quarterback, is being shopped by his team should always raise a major red flag. There is a reason the team is willing to kick him to the curb. The same can be said with the Rams desperately wanting to sever ties with Jared Goff.

Besides, Wentz might not even be that much more of an upgrade over Garoppolo. He is more mobile, which is bonus, but there is a lot of risk with handing Wentz the reigns at quarterback.

Kudos to the 49ers for not making a serious push for Wentz.