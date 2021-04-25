Quarterback isn't the only position of focus for the 49ers.

Once the pick at No. 3 is made, they will have to shift their attention toward other needs around the team. The second round is where they will get their first chance at it.

One position that could be addressed is wide receiver. Outside of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers do not have any real depth there. Mohamed Sanu is a nice addition, but the 49ers still need more at the position. Plus, injury concerns with Samuel should keep the 49ers on their toes about adding another receiver.

So should the 49ers look to draft a wide receiver in the second round?

Absolutely.

Second round is where the wide receiver talent is at its best in terms of value in the draft. It makes perfect sense for them to target one there and I would be all for it. The 49ers cannot depend on the health of Samuel. The same can be said of Jalen Hurd who has yet to take a regular season snap.

Of course, there are other needs the 49ers could address in the second round such as interior offensive line or cornerback. Either of these would be feasible positions to take. It is just more likely that the 49ers will maximize the value in the second round by taking a wide receiver, and they have all the reasons to take one.

Drafting a receiver early would be pairing that player up with the quarterback the 49ers take at No. 3. Just having that development with two players to be groomed as the years go by is beneficial. It also never hurts to give a quarterback another weapon.