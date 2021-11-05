Should the 49ers put in a Claim for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Another fascinating wide receiver is available for pickup.

This time it is Odell Beckham Jr. after the Browns released him Friday. Beckham and the Browns could never find a true fit together. Multiple factors came into play, but ultimately the two sides decided it was time to end their marriage.

Beckham has to clear waivers after Monday first before becoming a free agent. However, picking him up on waivers is most likely the best bet for any team to acquire his services. The Browns have willfully eaten most of Beckham's base salary for this season, so his unattractive cap number vanishes. He is now acquirable for any team right now.

It is not too often a former star receiver ends up available like this. Beckham right now is teetering between being a No. 1 and No. 2 receiver, so he is still someone who can be a key contributor in the right situation.

Is that situation the 49ers?

“What I can assure you is we’re always trying to make ourselves better and if we have an opportunity to do so, we will. I’ll leave it at that for strategic reasons,” said John Lynch on KNBR Friday morning.

That sounds like quite the endorsement that the 49ers will be in on him. Lynch doesn't usually sound that close to the vest with available players but, considering the Seahawks are higher up the waiver wire, the 49ers might not even get to see him as they are No. 12 on the wire.

So should the 49ers put in a claim for Beckham?

Don't make me laugh.

Beckham's issue with the Browns is clear at this point. He was fed up playing with an average quarterback who could not hit him or even look his way. You know who else sounds like that?

Jimmy Garoppolo.

Claiming Beckham is something I think the 49ers will attempt but should not do. Garoppolo is not the right quarterback for Beckham. Maybe having Kyle Shanahan as the play caller enhances the ability to involve Beckham, but surely he would prefer a true contending team with a legitimate quarterback. The fit just doesn't seem right to me just based off that alone.

Not to mention that the 49ers are fine with their offensive skill players. Brandon Aiyuk has finally started to get love from Shanahan -- maybe he will finally start to see his role cemented as an impact player again. And if that happens, the 49ers will be in great shape with George Kittle returning and Jeff Wilson Jr. to boost the running game. There is no reason to bring in Beckham to just cut in front of reps for Aiyuk. The 49ers invested a lot of draft capital in Aiyuk. It is time for them to start treating him accordingly.

Plus, Beckham is injury prone. Isn't he playing with an injured shoulder right now? I guess in that sense, Beckham is a perfect fit for the 49ers considering they lover former top talents who are now fragile. Everytime I watch Beckham go down to the ground, it feels like he gets up with an injury.

No thanks. The 49ers are okay without him.