Should the 49ers Retire Joe Staley's Number?

Ever since the 49ers drafted Joe Staley in Round 1 of the 2007 NFL Draft, he has exemplified what it means to be a San Francisco 49er.

For 13 years, Staley has anchored the left tackle position as a cornerstone for the offensive line and the franchise. And after 13 years, his career ends.

The 35-year old Staley has made his retirement official, as he's set to hang up his cleats and shoulder pads for good. His announcement comes shortly after the 49ers traded a fifth-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick in 2021 to Washington for offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Staley is the 10th player in 49ers history to spend at least 13 years with the team, which equates to 181 games played for him. In that span, he tallied six Pro Bowl seasons, three second-team All-Pro honors and two Super Bowl appearances. Staley was elite by any measure.

Now that he is officially a former player, it's time to ask: should the 49ers retire Staley's number?

The answer is unequivocally yes. Staley checks all the boxes necessary to earn such an honor. With the exception of not having a Super Bowl ring, Staley is one of the best 49ers of all time.

He saw the rise and fall of the 49ers twice. Yet, his performance never wavered. Some talented players would’ve been fed up by the mediocrity. Staley would've been validated to look elsewhere.

But he continued to play at a high-level no matter the situation. Staley took immense pride in his game play. Not once did he complain about horrid quarterback play or throw shade at ownership when CEO Jed York was meddling in football operations. Staley was a leader, and set the standard for what it means to be great.

Staley is an All-Time great San Francisco 49er who deserves to have his No. 74 jersey immortalized in the franchise's illustrious history.

There is no doubt.